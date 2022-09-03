This Application Will Save You Time at Airports in the United States and Canada

If you are thinking of traveling to the United States or Canada and you are worried about waiting times at the passport inspection, you will be interested to know that there is a mobile application that can help you avoid them.

Launched by the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP in English) the free application Mobile Passport Control (MPC) allows eligible individuals to make the Digital passport check and baggage declaration operation.

Those who use it, explains the CBP, will not have to fill out physical forms and may experience much shorter wait times.

What is MPC and how to download it?

Mobile Passport Control is an application developed by CBP that is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple Store for iOS.

Eligible travelers, US citizens, permanent residents and visiting Canadian B1/B2 citizens, can use it at a number of air and sea ports in both countries.

It is not mandatory and its download is voluntary, explains the Customs Office, although it can help reduce waiting times when checking the passport.

Until 12 profiles can be created in the appwhich allows families to use it and send a single procedure from it for all members.

Regarding the security of the data, the CBP explains that these are sent through an encryption protocol directly to their servers.

Information can be stored on electronic devices for future trips or deleted on the spot.

Which airports and seaports allow their use?

The following list provided by the Customs and Border Control Office includes all the destinations in which your application is functional.

It includes 38 locations, of which 31 are US airports, 3 are Canadian pre-entry locations, and 4 are seaports:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Houston William P. Hobby International Airport (HOU)

Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

miami seaport

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Montreal Trudeau International Airport (YUL)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Palm Beach Seaport

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

Everglades Seaport

Portland International Airport (PDX)

Sacramento International Airport (SMF)

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Jose International Airport (SJC)

San Juan Airport (SJU)

port of st john

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)

Other things you should know about MPC

CBP explains that the application must be used once you arrive at the airportpre-entry area or seaport.

It is not a passport replacementwhich you will still need to present to the customs and border control agent.

This means you’ll still need to be screened by agents, but unlike regular travelers, if you use the app you’ll be directed to the faster MPC rider queue.

Nor do you have to fill out the declaration form, as the application takes care of it. If you have done it beforehand in a conventional way, you can give it to a customs officer.

Finally, CBP explains, if your flight is diverted to an airport that doesn’t use MPC processing, you won’t be able to use the app. In that case, the regular admission protocol proceeds.

If you were screened by a CBP officer at the pre-entry zone, you will land as a domestic passenger and may proceed as normal to your connecting flight or destination.

