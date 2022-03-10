This Asus TUF gaming monitor with 165 Hz and FreeSync Premium is on sale and now costs less than 200 euros at PcComponentes

Getting a solvent gaming monitor, which allows us to make the most of the latest generation gaming hardware and has all kinds of specifications, is not always expensive. Especially when we move within the field of Full HD, rThis solution is still tremendously widespread among players. But also when we find offers as interesting as this one.

Asus TUF VG249Q1R – 23.8″ Full HD Gaming Monitor (1920 x 1080, IPS, 165 Hz, 1 ms MPRT, FreeSync Premium, Shadow Boost, DP, HDMI) Black

This Asus TUF gaming monitor, which is usually around and even exceeds 200 euros in different stores, is now reduced to 159.99 euros in PcComponentes on the occasion of its 17th anniversary. A most interesting discount that makes it touch its historical minimum priceand that makes it an excellent opportunity to get hold of it.

Cyberpunk 2077 – The best Easter Eggs

We are talking about the Asus TUF Gaming VG249Q1R, an excellent ideal model for those who want to take a leap in quality and have the most interesting gaming specifications at hands but who does not want to spend too much. And it is that seeing models like this, and unless we are too demanding players, why spend much more on more expensive monitors.





This Asus TUF mount a 23.8-inch Full HD panel, one of the most common combinations within the gaming scene. Which yields a pixel density per inch high enough to play and work comfortably. And without needing a super powerful graphics card or an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 to play whatever we want with good performance.

It has a 16:9 aspect ratio screen and IPS technology (with its great viewing angles and very good color representation). But where it gets chest is in the refresh rate, which reaches up to 165 Hz, as well as 1 millisecond response time. Which combined with the presence of FreeSync Premium, seems like an ideal monitor for competitive titles.