Often many people are frightened by certain diseases which, in most cases, arise as they age. In fact, there are some situations in which we find ourselves reflecting on the problems we might run into, especially during the third age. Among these, one of the most common is certainly Alzheimer’s. This disease is talked about more and more, especially for the research that in recent years has become more intense and attentive, precisely with the aim of preventing or treating such a disorder.

This attitude that many criticize in reality could be one of the first alarm bells of Alzheimer’s

Studies show that there are indeed some things we could change to try to prevent this disease. Among these, for example, we find nutrition. In fact, there appear to be some foods that are friendly to our brain. As we have specified in our previous article, we could find a great ally in garlic. Or, in another article, we have highlighted the beneficial effects in this case even of a tasty fruit like grapes. And certainly there are many others. Therefore, taking advantage of its properties can certainly become an advantage for us. Another thing we can do is try to capture every signal that the body sends us to try to understand if the disease is actually approaching. And there is one in particular that is often underestimated.

Lack of initiative could be one of the signs of the onset of the disease

As the Veronesi Foundation explains, in fact, there are some signs that could tell us that Alzheimer’s is near. Among these, some are known and, in some ways, understandable. In fact, it is difficult to carry out actions that are often not too complicated. Or, he doesn’t remember where you are or what time of day it is. Let’s say these types of symptoms are the ones we would all immediately imagine when dealing with a disease of this type. There are, however, other behaviors that might seem unexpected and that, instead, could be real red signals. Among them, the lack of initiative.

In fact, this attitude that many criticize in reality could be one of the first alarm bells of Alzheimer’s. Obviously, this does not mean that the characteristic we have just pointed out is specifically linked to this disease. Rather, we are highlighting one of the symptoms. By itself, it will probably mean nothing. But combined with other typical symptoms of Alzheimer’s it could be a not indifferent bell. To ascertain the situation, we should speak to our trusted doctor. In fact, if together with the lack of initiative we also find forgetfulness, mood changes or difficulties in carrying out daily gestures, then it would be ideal to talk to an expert.

Deepening

Here’s how many minutes a week we should walk to protect the brain and reduce the risk of dementia