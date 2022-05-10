this awful news that falls badly.

David Hallyday recently shared bad news on his social networks with this new mourning that falls badly!

Bad news also shared by millions of stars on social networks! Indeed, David Hallyday shared bad news with his followers. A news that also upset the whole world!

David Hallyday, a singer known all over the world!

As his name suggests, David Hallyday is a singer with a big family and a big reputation. Indeed, he is none other than the son of the famous singer Johnny Hallyday, who died in 2017.

A legacy that David Hallyday seems to have inherited from his father.

And which has allowed him to make a name for himself since his arrival in music. Indeed, the latter is a musician and a singer, just like his father, but in a different style.

Thus, his musical career is worthy of the greatest reveals David Hallyday, with significant album sales in the world and in France. But also with thousands of fans on social networks.

But many people also became interested in him when his father left. Indeed, a discord to sow discord in the Hallyday clan, thus putting many personalities on the front of the stage.

But the latter seems to have succeeded in turning the page on this tragic event. Recently, he also shared bad news with his followers. A news that also upset the whole world!

David Hallyday announces bad news!

After announcing Laeticia Hallyday’s illness, David Hallyday had the misfortune to announce bad news to his fans.

Indeed, a tragic event has occurred in the world of music. And more particularly in the world of rock.

It was on his Instagram social network that the news was shared with his fans. Indeed, the latter posted a photo of the drummer of the legendary band Foo Fighters, who died on Friday, March 25.

Taylor Hawkins was a renowned drummer in his field and had taken the band to the top on many occasions.

Many personalities from different fields have also paid tribute to him, allowing us to honor his memory and reminisce about the good memories we had with him.

Travis Baker, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and more have paid tribute to him.

David Hallyday also greatly appreciated the abilities of drummer Taylor Hawkins in his universe. Indeed, he knew how to make himself known to all and brought indescribable joy. In addition, his personality and his talent greatly pleased David Hallyday, who was also a fan of the group.

David Hallyday also posted the following on his official account: The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

Such a sudden death while the band was on tour. There are several mysteries around this one.

The announcement made by the group!

Following his passing, the band, who planned to cut short their current tour, had to explain themselves as follows: His musical spirit and his contagious laughter will live with us all forever.

Our thoughts are with his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect during this incredibly difficult time.

As a result, Taylor Hawkins’ tour had to be canceled and the following statement was shared: Heartbroken, we are here to share with you the very sad news that due to a very serious medical situation, the Foo Fighters will not be able to play tonight and have canceled the rest of their South American tour.

Like David Hallyday who paid tribute to him with a photo on social networks, many fans went to the hotel where the group was.

Various tributes were paid and many felt they had lost a loved one. Although the cause of death has not been made public, it is believed to be due to a mixture of illegal substances.

Furthermore, it is also possible that the artist called the doctor before he died, stating that he had pain in his chest.