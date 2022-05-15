This “bad” food for many is rich in vitamins and prevents various diseases

Everyone loves to eat, especially some dishes in particular. Others, however, are less appreciated only by sight. One in particular, you should really try it out.

Not just because it is necessary for our survival, food has always been loved by billions of people around the world. Beyond the most obvious food needs, in fact, in his own history man has come to cook and invent real delicacies that are very different from each other.

We hardly all eat the usual things, also because it is not only the taste or smell that counts in choosing a food, but also the sight. Many, for example, are wary of eel. A fish that in some areas of Italy – especially in the south – is traditionally eaten on New Year’s Eve.

Not many, however, know that it contains a lot of Omega 3 and is also good for preventing cardiovascular problems. Indeed it really contains many vitamins, including Vitamin D. It is also a recommended food to combat osteoporosis.

Eel in the kitchen: ingredients and how to do it

Eel, a food that not everyone appreciates. And often in a very superficial way, given that many people consider it slimy and uninviting. If you are one of these skeptics and want to go far beyond a simple glance, what are the ingredients for cooking eel? You definitely need a smoked eel, a loaf of bread, 50 grams of mixed salad, 30 grams of rocket, six cherry tomatoes, a leek, white wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil and salt to taste.

ANGUILLA: THE PROCEDURE

To start, we need to wash all the vegetables, slicing the tomatoes into four parts. Then put everything in a bowl seasoning with oil and salt. Then we take the bread, cut it into slices and toast it in a pan.

We thus create croutons that can be accompanied with the dish. Then add the eel fillets – already divided into pieces of various sizes – mix everything and, if you like, pour a little vinegar. If we don’t find the smoked eel, don’t panic. Just clean it and use the oven to get to the final result anyway.

Then add salt and sugar and place the dish in the oven in an aluminum colander. We can add rosemary and sage. Then we turn off the oven, which must remain off because it only serves as a smoking chamber.

We put the eel in the grill on the central part and the pan with the charcoal on the plate at the bottom. Then we wait an hour and turn the fish over; done all this, well, enjoy your meal. Without forgetting that, as mentioned, this dish contains many vitamins – but also cholesterol, so pay attention to the quantities. Why not give it a try?