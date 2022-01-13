Those lucky enough to have plants at home know very well that they have real wealth in their hands. They release color, vitality and scented notes. In addition, they perfectly furnish even the tightest and narrowest corners of the house.

Some species can help restore an ideal room temperature. Not surprisingly, especially for the bathroom, these 3 plants are simply perfect for decorating and regulating the degree of humidity.

In addition to conquering for their beauty, many vegetables are also highly appreciated in the kitchen. This is the case of lemon, the very famous “yellow gold” with an intoxicating scent that can never be missing at home. For this reason, many people grow it in pots. Here are 3 easy and natural tricks to have beautiful, big and fragrant lemons.

Symbols and lucky charms

It is known that plants can also take on specific meanings, symbolizing moods and hopes for the future. Red roses, for example, are the symbol of love and passion par excellence.

However, there are several plants that symbolize luck, prosperity and abundance. For example, here is the coin plant that is driving everyone crazy, having it at home is a wealth.

In addition to the coin plant, we absolutely must know this citrus fruit with exceptional qualities.

In fact, this beautiful lucky plant not only attracts money but is useful in the kitchen, smells home and blooms all year round.

Also known as the “hands of Buddha”, the vegetable we present today is Citrus medica sarcodactylus.

A variety of cedar that not everyone knows but absolutely worth having at home.

The plant belongs to the Rutaceae family and comes from Asia. Cultivated especially in India and Bhutan, this spectacular plant has large fragrant flowers gathered in clusters that resemble the fingers of a hand. The flowers are a beautiful bright yellow.

This shrub can even exceed 4 meters in height, but with the right pruning it can be easily managed even on the balcony of the house.

The protuberances that look like fingers are actually the result of a genetic malformation that causes the segments to grow separated from each other.

The hidden meaning

In the East, according to tradition, the fruits of this ornamental plant are transformed into a very colorful lucky charm to be placed in plain sight as a centerpiece in the kitchen.

In Japan, however, this wonderful plant is given as a gift on New Year’s Eve as a symbol of luck, money and wealth.

Use at home

In China, the hand of Buddha is also used to perfume linen or home environments thanks to its intoxicating scent.

In the kitchen it is a real marvel. It tastes like cedar but has less acidic notes. It has little pulp and a lot of peel. The latter can be grated to flavor dishes.

With the diced pulp, on the other hand, you can make a very good jam. Place the diced cedar in a saucepan and add sugar and water in an amount equal to half the weight of the pulp. Leave to macerate for about an hour and then simmer for about 40 minutes. Then, blend (when still hot) and pour into sterilized and airtight glass jars. So, that’s why this beautiful lucky plant not only attracts money but is useful in the kitchen, smells home and blooms all year round.

How it is grown

Citrus medica sarcodactylus is easy to grow. It prefers dry and sunny places but also adapts to more hostile environments. However, he cannot stand temperatures that are too low. It does not need a lot of water but the soil must always be well drained. Water only when the soil near the roots is completely dry. Furthermore, especially in winter, it is advisable to distribute chemical fertilizer or lupine powder at the base of the plant.

Where can you buy it?

It is hardly found in shops or supermarkets. However, this citrus fruit is conquering more and more people also in the beautiful country. Just take a trip to online sites, such as Amazon or other companies that deal with large-scale distribution to bring the hand of Buddha directly to our home. Prices are around 12 to 50 euros.