This beauty tip from Kim Kardashian has gone viral

To no longer dread going to the hairdresser.

What girl has never dreamed of having beautiful long hair? Only between the sun, everyday life and possible smoothing, the hair tends to become fragile, so that we are often forced to go through the hairdresser’s box. Farewell to the long mane, but Kim Kardashian seems to have found an unstoppable trick to grow her hair optimally. And when you see the result, you can only believe it.

No need for expensive beauty products, the reality star simply uses rice water. An ancestral beauty secret from Japan that Kim Kardashian uses daily. She revealed this trick on her Poosh blog and has since been buzzing on social media. Thus, she resorts to simple water, in which rice has been soaked (or cooked), and she washes her hair with it. Indeed, according to a study published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science, rice enriches the water with minerals and vitamins B and E. This water will promote the growth and volume of the hair, it is also full of antioxidant benefits that heal the fiber. Small bonus, thanks to the starches present in the rice, your hair will normally be smoother. Be careful though, this trick is not intended for frizzy hair which risks being dried out.

If you want to use rice water, you have two methods: