This Beloved Actor Returns To The ‘Fast And Furious’ Family For 10th Movie In The Franchise

USA.- Fast X production has barely started and it’s already a wild ride. The great star-studded cast of the new installment of the franchise Fast&Furious received a new addition, and a familiar face. Scott Eastwood is preparing to return to the Family family, as reported THR. The new film will once again follow Dominic TorettoVin Diesel and his crew of reckless drivers as they put their cars through all sorts of risky stunts.

Eastwood first appeared in the film series of The Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment in the franchise. In the story, the actor played Little Nobody, a government agent and right-hand man of Mr Nobody (Kurt Russell). They both joined Dom’s crew to find and arrest the tech criminal. Cipherinterpreted by Charlize Theron. As it is also confirmed that Theron will return for FastX, it’s safe to say that there is some conflict brewing between the characters. Universal has not confirmed whether Russell will also return.

Image via Universal Studios

In addition to the franchise fast&furious, Eastwood has starred in a list of box office hits including Pacific Rim: Uprising, Suicide Squad Y Texas Chain Saw 3D. Eastwood has also shown his range as an actor in titles like the war movie Fury, L.a romantic adaptation of Nicholas Sparks The Longest Ride and the investigative thriller Oliver Stone Snowden. ANDn the family business, Eastwood appeared in some of his father’s films, such as Flags of Our Fathers Y Great Turin.

The Fast & Furious universe was recently shaken when the director of the franchise Justin Lin tosuddenly announced that he was stepping down as director of Fast X, something the filmmaker announced just after filming began. This allegedly happened due to a disagreement with the star and producer Vin Diesel, which is something that has happened before. Lin is replaced by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) who is directing an entry into a billion-dollar franchise for the first time.

In addition to Diesel, Theron and Eastwood, Fast X also features Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and the recently announced Alan Richson, as well as the main cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster Y Sung Kang. . The story will delve into the background of the Toretto family. Fast X is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 19, 2023.