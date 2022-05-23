Entertainment

This Beloved Actor Returns To The ‘Fast And Furious’ Family For 10th Movie In The Franchise

USA.- Fast X production has barely started and it’s already a wild ride. The great star-studded cast of the new installment of the franchise Fast&Furious received a new addition, and a familiar face. Scott Eastwood is preparing to return to the Family family, as reported THR. The new film will once again follow Dominic TorettoVin Diesel and his crew of reckless drivers as they put their cars through all sorts of risky stunts.

