This beloved Avenger will return for the Secret Invasion series, with Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke.

One of the Marvel Studios series most anticipated for this year is perhaps Secret Invasion, which will star Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulderswho return with their emblematic characters Nick Fury and Maria Hill and to which important personalities such as Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn.

These last two will undoubtedly have an important role in the series that arrives this year on Disney Plus, since they will be two of the Skrull leaders who are on Earth after his alien race was defeated by the Kree. At some point in history, the Skrulls join the leader of SHIELD and other heroines What Monica Rambeau (Photona character we already saw in Wandavision) and Carol Danver (Captain Marvelperformed at the MCU by Brie Larson).

In Secret Invasion, Mendelson will play Talos, the most important of the Skrulls, and Emilia will play his daughter.. If you don’t have many references to this alien race from the comics, you might remember one Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene in which Nick Fury and Maria Hill can be seen driving a luxurious car, then they start arguing and both turn into skrull.

I mean, throughout the movie, Nick and Maria were not the real SHIELD agents, but rather Talos the Indomitable and his wife Soren; After revealing his true identity, Talos calls the real Fury on the phone, who is on vacation on a ship where there are many Skrulls, a race known for his ability to change shape.

The Avenger who will return for this series

Some weeks ago photos were leaked on the internet of the Secret Invasion UK recordings, in which Samuel L. Jackson, Cobis Smulders and Emilia Clarke are seen on the cold streets of London. Now, new shocking images of the shooting would have confirmed the return of one of the most beloved Avengersand whom we saw from the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universel (UCM).

The series continues to be shot on British soil, only now the city of liverpool looks devastated -perhaps after a strong confrontation or a natural catastrophe-, the cars are destroyed and the streets full of rubble. In one of the photos you can even see a strange creature that looks like a giant squidperhaps coming from another planet because, well, heThe series is about an alien invasion.

In another photograph you can see a Promotional poster for Rogers: The Musicalwhich we already saw in the series hawk eye and in a brief wink at Spider-Man: No Way Homewhile in another photo the return of War Machine/James Rhodescharacter played by Don Cheadle and whom we have seen since the beginning of the UCM and recently with a Brief appearance in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series.

In the image you see the cover of The National, a local newspaper, in which he shows his character -who is part of the United States government- meeting with President Ritsonwho is in London to “talk about the emergency“. What is not yet known is whether War Machine/Iron Patriot -who was a stalwart of Hombre de Hierro– will have an outstanding role in the series or if it will only have a cameo.

