this beloved character of Marvel fans could be entitled to his solo film

A few weeks ago, we revealed to you that this detail would completely change the music of the film. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3according james gunn. And more recently, a recent declaration allowed us to learn that a character loved by fans Marvel Cinematic Universe (mcu) might be entitled to a film which revolves around him.

the mascot of the mcu at the heart of a brand new project?

Expected for May next year, the third part of the saga of Guardians of the Galaxy will follow the events that occurred in the films Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Party in search of Gamora, the Guardians will be about to experience an extraordinary space adventure, the opportunity for fans to find Peter Quill, Drax, Nebula, Rocket, not to mention Groot.

And precisely, it could be that the latter is also part of a completely different project. In any case, this is what Vin Diesel suggests in a recent post on Instagram.where he looks back on the recent miniseries My name is Groot, released on Disney+ in August this year. The release of the series had in particular made it possible to clarify this point on the origins of Baby Groot and on its affiliation with the Groot of the beginnings of the saga.

My niece called me and said… Thanks Uncle Vin for making My name is Groot, haha… These short films written and directed by the talented Kristin Lepore. It was a pleasure to do it, but it is also a pleasure to watch it with my angels. No wonder Marvel wanted to make the Planet X movie. All love.

The last sentence of the Hollywood actor thus challenged the fans, especially since the star of the saga Fast and Furious added hashtags referring to the character, including the mention of Flora Colossi. Indeed, it is the term originally used by the Kree to name the species to which Groot belongs. And the fact is that among the many Planet X in the Marvel universe, one of them is none other than the home planet of the member of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Flora Colossus (or Floral Colossus in version French).

The actor who lends his voice to the character also mentions Alpha Groot, the new form of the character that fans should discover in the next film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and whose appearance Diesel had teased a few years ago. One would then assume that this Planet X movie project traces the journey of this new iteration of Groot back to his homeworld. And although he was originally presented as the last survivor of his kind, the arrival of the multiverse in the MCU could easily allow Marvel Studios to compensate for this.

