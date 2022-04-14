This BenQ gaming monitor is a best seller, ideal for Xbox Series S and you can get it for less than 300 euros: its historical minimum

The latest generation consoles have bet, more than ever, on higher resolution and higher frame rates per second. So if we have one of them (if the stock allows it), we should have a monitor to match that gives us the possibility of squeezing all the power of your hardware.

BenQ EX2780Q Gaming Monitor | 27″ IPS 2K QHD 144Hz HDR | 120Hz Compatible for Xbox Series X

In this sense, now we can take home this great gaming monitor saving money thanks to the fact that it is reduced to its historical minimum price. With an official cost of almost 400 euros, it is currently on sale for only 279 euros on Amazon and PcComponentes. A saving of 100 euros that make it an option to take into account.

This is the BenQ EX2780Q, a perfect monitor for Xbox Series S owners, as well as any other latest generation console or gaming PC or laptop. Since it allows you to take full advantage of technologies such as the FPS Boost of the latest Xbox, in addition to the maximum resolution of the small Microsoft.





This monitor is 27 inches, which added to its QuadHD resolution of 2560 x 1440p gives a high density of pixels per inch. And therefore more than enough sharpness to play. In addition to having a refresh rate of 120 Hz and be compatible with HDR and AMD FreeSync technologies.

Cyberpunk 2077 – The best Easter Eggs

More offers

If you become Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy fast free shipping, priority accessory to offers, services like Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.