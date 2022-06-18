this big disappointment that left the star desperate
After Beyoncé, Angèle or Taylor Swift, it’s Jennifer Lopez’s turn! The pop star will reflect on his multi-faceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in Half-timean intimate documentary expected on June 14 on Netflix.
Behind the life of rhinestones and sequins shown on the screen sometimes hides a lot of pressure and a lot of sadness. It’s one of the things thatHalf-time, the intimate documentary on the life of Jennifer Lopez, will approach. In this feature film planned for June 14 on the Netflix catalog, we will see behind the scenes of the pop star’s daily life… From his training, his moments spent with his teams, his relationship with the stage and the public, his first experiences in the cinema; a whole facet of J-Lo’s life and personality will be revealed to the general public. In the trailer recently unveiled by the streaming giant, we can see some of the hard times the singer and dancer has faced. One of her biggest disappointments is certainly the moment when she was impatiently waiting to find out if she was going to be nominated for the Oscars for Queen…
Jennifer Lopez in tears in bed after being snubbed by the Oscars
In the trailer ofHalf-time, unveiled by Netflix, Jennifer Lopez admits to having always cared a lot about the eyes of others. This is the reason why the artist took it extremely badly not even being nominated for her role in the film Queens, despite the very good reviews from the public. As she explains, “everyone expected me to be part of the competition”. What was her disappointment when she learned that she would not be competing for a title with Hustlers (Queens). “It was hard. I had very low self-esteem., she said, in tears in her bed.
Half-time (Netflix): will the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck be discussed?
Jennifer Lopez did the front page of the tabloids for several reasons. First, for her talent as a singer and performer, for her dream physique certainly, but also for her love affair with actor Ben Affleck. In 2002, after only three months of relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged. Their story ended in January 2004, but the two exes met again in May 2021 to the delight of fans. The documentary should explain to us why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had separated in the mid-2000s, before finally falling back into each other’s arms.
