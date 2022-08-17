this big star she would have chosen to embody in a biopic

Anne Heche – The Dinner premiere – Los Angeles – MAY 2017 – AVALON

After several days in a coma, Anne Heche died on Sunday August 14 at the age of 53. Seven months before her accident, which occurred in Los Angeles, the actress recorded an episode of the podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” and named the star she would like to see play her role in a potential biopic.

Asked about it, Anne replied: “I’ve thought about it before. Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell…they both have this way of facing the world that I like, I’m a bit like that and I want them to play me.”

According to the Page Six column on the New York Post, Anne added that the two stars could “imitate her humor” and pay tribute to her journey.

When asked what she liked about Miley Cyrus, Anne praised the singer for how she reshaped her image after leaving Disney.

“The fact that she managed to do that…” explained the actress. “I saw her in ‘Hannah Montana’. Managing to be as bold as she was…going from Disney to ‘Wrecking Ball’…the way she moves, the way she sings, her voice , her compassion, the way she loves everyone, this ability that she has to be on stage and sing a cappella…and I think she’s a fantastic actress.”

This episode of the podcast was recorded in January but only aired this Tuesday, August 16.