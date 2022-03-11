This Black Widow actress will appear in the second part of Dune

If we analyze a little where Villeneuve left the plot of dunes With the first film, everything seems to indicate that the character that Florence Pugh could play would have more weight in a hypothetical third movie which we will see in October next year. In addition, seeing the enthusiasm that the Canadian has for the project, it would not be surprising that the director is organizing the ideas well to close the trilogy now that he knows that his first part was not only a success, but that many consider it the best film. that we could see last year 2021.

Nothing has been signed yet, but Canadian director Denis Villeneuve seems to have reached out to the British actress Florence Pugh to play the princess in the second part of Dune Irulan Corrino that is, to the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV . This character was played by Virginia Madsen in David Lynch’s 1984 film.

However, whether or not to participate in Dunes: Part 2 It will depend on the actress’s schedule. Florence Pugh is one of the actresses who receives the most jobs in all of Hollywood. She is currently working on the next Christopher Nolan movie, Oppenheimer, which will hit theaters in the summer of 2023 where he will share the screen with actors such as Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. or Emily Blunt. And not only that. The actress is also playing to play Madonna in a future biopic that is currently in a tough casting process where she is among the favorites along with Julia Garner, Odessa Young and Alexa Demie among others.

How important would his role be?

In the original novel by Frank Herbert, Irulan Corrino is the eldest of the five daughters of the leader of the universe, that is, of Shaddam IV. The emperor would have tried to use his daughter to end the life of Leto Atreides, earning the harkonnen trust causing her to marry the heir to said house. This small arc is not present in the first part, and we do not know if it will be explained later or if it will be left out, since it is not necessary to understand the rest of the plot. After Irulan’s refusalwould end up triggering the end of the Atreides house by an alternative route.

The character of Irulan Corrino would take on great importance after the rise of Muad’Dib (Leto Atreides) as leader of the Fremen. Shaddam IV will repeat the move of offering his daughter as a bargaining chip to continue to maintain control of the universe.