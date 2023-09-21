This canceled Marvel plan saved Spider-Man’s arrival in the MCU

If this Marvel plan was implemented, Spider-Man’s introduction into the MCU could have been a complete failure.

Marvel was able to ruin Spider-Man’s debut in the MCU with this plan which was fortunately canceled.

Since it was officially introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film captain america civil warSpider-Man, played by British actor Tom Holland, has become One of the fans’ favorite charactersAnd even one of the major heroes of the Marvel franchise.

However, the Spider-Hero’s debut in UCM was a complete success and made the character one of the most recognizable Marvel Spider-Man could arrive on the big screen Complete failure.

And Marvel had a completely different plan for introducing Spider-Man into the MCU, which luckily, It was canceled and could not be realized, saving the hero from total misfortune. Below we will tell you all the information about it.

Marvel could make Spider-Man’s debut in the MCU a total disaster

was the character of spider man Officially introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film captain america civil warWhere Tom Holland played the role of the spider hero, succeeding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield who had previously played the hero in Sony-produced films.

This is the latest franchise following a deal between Sony and Marvel. Was able to bring Peter Parker to the big screen captain america civil warOfficially introduced him as part of the MCU, and led him to become one of Marvel’s most successful and acclaimed characters.

Since first being introduced, Spider-Man has not only appeared in films such as The Avengers Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: EndgameBut he also had his own trilogyAnd there will likely be an upcoming fourth film as well, so fans will be able to connect with the character.

However, although there is no denying the huge success that Spider-Man has had, it turns out that Marvel is actually I planned to introduce the character Avengers: Age of UltronWhich, without a doubt, could have made the Spider-Hero debut a complete failure.

In a 2015 interview with the Empire Film Podcast, director Joss Whedon Avengers: Age of Ultronstated that he wanted to include Spider-Man in the film, but was unable to do so due to Sony and Marvel’s agreement regarding the copyright of the character. It did not close until February 2015.While the film was scheduled to be released in May of the same year.

However, the fact that the character’s introduction was not finalized in said film was certainly the most convenient thing for the hero, because, if Peter Parker had made his Avengers: Age of Ultron, He would likely have joined the New Avengers team that was created in the said filmWhich includes Captain America, Black Widow, War Machine, Falcon, Scarlet Witch and Vision.

Although this team initially had great potential to replace the original Avengers team, His participation in captain america civil war made it clear how destructive they were, A great example of how disastrous this team-up was was the incident in Lagos, where Wanda blew up a building with Wakanda aid workers in it, invoking the Sokovia Accords, and triggering a major conflict between the two Avengers factions.

There’s no doubt that this potential new team of Avengers couldn’t have had a worse start, and here’s why Including Spider-Man in the film would have been a big mistakeWell, apart from the fact that he would have been involved in a difficult situation, he would certainly have been another character in a somewhat more populated film, in which things would have been more complicated and Would have ruined the Spider Hero’s debut in the MCU,