This canine-themed crypto is soaring at + 492% today

Thursday night some of the cryptos inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) posted strong gains despite both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu losing ground.

What happened

At the time of publication, Clifford Inu (CRYPTO: CLIFF) was up 492.09% daily to $ 0.00001702; the meme coin gained 505.9% against Bitcoin and 502.1% on Ethereum.

Among other canine-themed cryptocurrencies, in the last 24 hours Baby Cheems Inu (CRYPTO: BCI) gained 464.1% to $ 0.000000004257 and Cheems Inu (CRYPTO: CINU) was up + 48.2% at $ 0.00000000001161.

Baby Floki Doge (CRYPTO: BABYFD) observed a daily increase of 27.6% to $ 0.0000000002301.

For comparison, Dogecoin crypto was down 3.6% daily to $ 0.1746 at the time of publication. Shiba Inu lost 3.3% to $ 0.00003293 in the past 24 hours.

Because it is important

Clifford Inu describes himself as a token on the Ethereum blockchain that plans to invest in blue-chip non-fungible (NFT) tokens, stablecoin staking and yield farming.

The coin retweeted a post noting that the token gained 500% in just one day.

$ Cliff Clifford Inu up 500% in a single day !!! New token moonshot! DUKE… https://t.co/8KY7MJycij via @YouTube – The Crypto Baptist (@PlayboyzSound) December 16, 2021

Baby Cheems Inu is a recently listed token on CoinMarketCap and claims to be able to guarantee its holders passive payments in the native token (also called “reflections”).

The coin retweeted a post claiming it has over 2,200 token holders.

Cheems Inu says it aims to combine memes and cryptocurrencies to bring money to the internet masses; the token announced on its website that the first version of its NFTs have sold out and that the second version is currently on sale.

Baby Floki Doge, named after Floki, the pet dog of the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, is a multi-chain cryptocurrency present on both the Binance Smart Chain network and the Ethereum blockchain.

