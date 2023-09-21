This caused her to be “embarrassed” by her attire. Scarlett Johansson took part in this other superhero film two years before her debut in Marvel: The Spirit

The film was a box office hit and Samuel L. Practically no one liked it, despite Jackson or the Spanish Paz Vega.

“If the comic book and Will Eisner’s legacy were a flag, Miller would be the one to pounce on it and set it on fire.” This review by Felix Vasquez, collected by Rotten Tomatoes, is a good example of how The Spirit was received when it premiered 15 years ago. After Sin City, which managed to be successful, this comic adaptation with Scarlett Johansson did not please anyone and even left its protagonist “embarrassed”,

As those who have seen the film will know, The Spirit was not exactly amenable to using inconspicuous costumes. And in Johansson’s case, as she admitted in an interview after the film’s premiere, It was hard for him to picture himself in a suit with swastikas on it, The actress’s roots are Jewish and when viewed through the lens of the damage caused by the Nazis, this should come as no surprise to anyone. This is what he commented:

“I mean, the dress… it was so weird to wear it at first. By the end it was like, ‘Oh, my grandfather must be rolling in his grave right now.’ (…) Of course I was a little cautious. You never thought you were going to wear a swastika bracelet, But it wasn’t the Halloween costume I wore. This may be a little more disturbing. I thought it was a good fit for the film” – Statement by Scarlett Johansson for Dark Horizons

The Spirit tells the story of Denny Colt, a masked detective and a hero with no superpowers who protects the residents of Central City from crime. “Colt is relentlessly pursued by the villainous Octopus, who brutally murders anyone who sees his face,” we can read in its synopsis. The story with neo-noir overtones did not work with a low box office take of $39 million, and the press did not hesitate to disqualify it as a product made for its director’s pleasure.





It is available on Netflix

In fact, today it has a 3.7/10 on Filmafinity, making it one of the worst-received projectors by audiences, including the participation of Scarlett Johansson, who was not in bad company in the film. Samuel L. Jackson (Octopus), Eva Mendes, and Paz Vega, among others, also join the cast of the feature film, which you can watch on Netflix.

Following in the footsteps of Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson will sign on to play the role of Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) in Iron Man 2, two years after the premiere of this production produced by Marvel Studios.

