“This challenge is more complicated than the previous one”. Message to Inter?

Antonio Conte spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport UK of his new experience al Tottenham explaining what are the goals he set himself before signing for the English club. The words of the former Nerazzurri coach:

“I’m not a magician and I can’t change things right away but I know that Tottenham is the right team for me. We want to build something strong and important for the present and for the future. We have everything around us and we just have to reach the highest level with the team “

About the goal: “We want to bring that Premier League that has been missing since 1961 back to the White Hart Lane area but for now we have to keep our feet on the ground”

earl, inter, tottenham

About his past: “With Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter we have always started as underdogs. Juventus were out of Europe and Chelsea had finished tenth the season before my arrival. At Inter it was the same thing, they hadn’t won the title for 10 years. but I’m not just here to have fun but above all to build something important “

On the current situation of the Spurs: “I have to be honest with the fans and say that at the moment there is a big gap with at least four teams. We have to work and try to bridge the gap in a short time. The company’s goal is to try to be competitive and fight with the teams. teams that are stronger than us today. Getting to mid-season is not easy but it will be another great challenge. A bigger challenge than I had before in terms of difficulty, but I like this kind of situation. “



