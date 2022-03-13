We are increasingly aware of how the right diet can promote our health and keep us active and fit. If we are no longer so young it can make us face old age with dignity. Eating well and healthy is neither difficult nor too expensive. There are precious foods for our well-being that do not cost much and that, if cooked in the right way, can turn into dishes with a superfine flavor. You just need to know how to choose and know the right combinations.

The importance of fish in the diet

Hypercholesterolemia, commonly known as high cholesterol, affects 38% of Italians. It is a worrying condition because it would favor the onset of cardiovascular diseases. High cholesterol is fought mainly with lifestyle, diet and physical activity. According to experts, a regular consumption of fish, at least 2 or 3 times a week, would benefit those with these problems. Especially recommended is the small blue fish, which is the most present in our seas. The studies conducted on the populations that habitually consume fish have allowed us to know the benefits that this type of diet brings to our health. The investigations would have revealed a lower presence of cardiovascular disorders but also of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

This cheap, antioxidant-rich fish could help us lower triglycerides and cholesterol and prevent Alzheimer’s

We can take advantage of the richness of our seas to fill up on blue fish. Sardines in particular are present all year round on the stalls of fishmongers and cost very little. We could prepare them as Commissioner Montalbano really likes, the beloved character born from the pen of Camilleri. That is, a beccafico. It is a divine dish that deserves to be known even outside of Sicily. There are many versions of it. We chose the Palermo version because it is not fried.

Ingrediants:

500 g of boned sardines;

50 g of breadcrumbs;

25 g of raisins;

25 g of pine nuts;

15 g of anchovies in oil;

15 g of sugar;

parsley and bay leaf to taste;

Salt and Pepper To Taste;

extra virgin olive oil to taste;

35 g of acacia honey;

35 g of orange juice.

Preparation

We wash the sardines and let them drain. We soak the raisins in cold water. In a pan with a drizzle of oil, lightly toast the breadcrumbs. Let’s put it in a bowl adding the well-squeezed raisins, the broken anchovies, the pine nuts, the sugar, the finely chopped parsley, salt and pepper. We mix well. We put some of the filling on each sardine and roll up fixing with a toothpick. Arrange them in a baking tray lined with parchment paper, interspersed with bay leaves. We prepare an emulsion with honey, orange juice and oil and brush on the sardines. We bake at 200 degrees for about 20 minutes. We’ve turned this cheap, antioxidant-rich fish into a mouth-watering dish.

