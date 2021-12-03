This cheap health soup packed with antioxidants, fiber and vitamins, allies of well-being, is truly amazing

This season is perfect for enjoying soups, purées and broths. Many choose to make purifying diets based on soups and vegetable minestrone. Dishes also indicated to give respite to our body, stimulating the intestine in its regular activity. It would be advisable to prepare minestrone and soups with fresh vegetables. Unfortunately, time is often running out and does not allow it. If we decide to use pre-cooked frozen ones, we could, however, enrich them with leftovers from our table. And speaking of quick first courses, let’s not forget that this quick and cheap pasta dish is simply exquisite and is conquering everyone. This cheap health soup is truly amazing, full of antioxidants, fibers and vitamins, allies of well-being. Let’s see the recipe from our editorial team.

For the preparation of our recipe we will need:

50 grams of pearl barley;

2 leeks;

50 grams of peas;

50 grams of other legumes of our choice;

2 onions;

2 carrots;

1 turnip;

a stick of celery;

salt and pepper.

However, we can also add cauliflowers, courgettes, squash left over from previous meals. The more vegetables there is, the more health we will add to our recipe.

Truly amazing this cheap health soup full of antioxidants, fibers and vitamins, allies of well-being

Let’s see how to prepare our health soup:

we put the barley to soak in warm water for an hour, then put it to boil in a pot with water and salt. Obviously, if we use it precooked, we skip this operation;

we wash the carrots, onion, turnip and celery, chopping everything finely and adding to the barley broth;

let it cook with the lid on for an hour over low heat;

wash and slice the leeks, adding them to the soup, together with all the legumes about ten minutes before the end of cooking;

when cooked, season with salt and pepper and decide whether to keep the soup with the whole pieces or blend everything for a mouth-watering soup.

An ancient recipe

This soup that dates back to the mists of time originally also included the presence of meat. Especially the classic piece of beef, also useful for traditional broth. We have set it aside to provide readers with a mine of vitamins, minerals and fiber. However, it does not detract from being able to add meat to make this soup a complete single dish.

Deepening

Let us entrust ourselves to this sublime savory pie to delight the palates of the diners