This cheap laptop with Windows 11 from HP is ideal for office automation and navigation and can be yours for 459 euros at PcComponentes

Do you need a good, nice and cheap laptop for basic office work and browsing but don’t want to spend more than 500 euros? There are a few cheap laptops, but there is always the problem of undersizing our needs and getting a model that in a few months drives us crazy with its slowness. If this is your case, take advantage of this opportunity and get this HP 15S-fq2159ns for 459 euros at PcComponentes and free shipping.





HP 15S-fq2159ns Intel Core i3-1115G4/8GB/256GB SSD/15.6″

Buy the HP 15S-fq2159ns at the best price

The official recommended price of this HP 15S-fq2159ns exceeds 500 euros, although it is relatively common to see it for 499 euros. If you want to save some more money, buy it at PcComponentes, where you will find it for 459 euros.

The best thing about this team is that it has a modern and balanced hardware for basic use and that comes with Windows 11 (S mode) so you don’t have to worry about purchasing the license and installing the OS yourself.

Thus, it mounts an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256GB SSD storage and a 15.6″ FHD screen, a current set of components that provides smooth performance so you can write papers, prepare presentations, make tables and invoices or why not, watch videos.

Weighing 1.69kg it is not exactly an ultrabook, but it is moderately light and compact so you can take it from one place to another. It has USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, SD card reader and jack ports.

