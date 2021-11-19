This Chinese GPU is ready to challenge AMD and NVIDIA

After the fall of Matrox Graphics, S3 Graphics And XGI in the mid-2000s, no company competed competently AMD And NVIDIA in the field of dedicated graphics cards for PC. But with the advent of datacenter, mining, and gaming GPUs, numerous rivals have emerged for the two powerful GPU designers. For example, this week the Chinese company Xindong Technology announced its GPU Fenghua, intended for gaming PCs and data centers.

Xindong may not be a household name, but it appears to be a very ambitious Chinese GPU developer who wants to compete with considerably larger companies. The company recently successfully tested its first graphics processing unit Fenghua # 1 developed entirely in-house and then designed by Innosilicon. Fenghua No. 1 appears to be one Multi-chiplet GPU with a memory subsystem based on GDDR6X that supports all modern APIs (and legacy) for graphics and processing, including DirectX, Vulkan, OpenGL, OpenCL and even OpenGL ES. It can also work with Android, Linux And Windows. The chip uses aPCIe Gen4 interface to connect to the host and can transmit the video stream using connectors DisplayPort, eDP 1.4 And HDMI 2.1.

Photo Credit: Xindong Technology

Xindong has yet to reveal the levels of performance that can be expected from its GPU, but says it plans to use it for cloud gaming, Xinchuang desktops, and workstations. We point out that while it’s relatively easy to get GPUs to process select workloads in data centers, it’s much more difficult to get them to work flawlessly on dozens of games and applications used by home users. Also, multi-GPU rendering (which is probably what Xingdong means by implementing a multi-chiplet GPU) is very complicated with current games and rendering techniques. Neither AMD nor NVIDIA support CrossFireX and SLI technologies on their latest gaming GPUs.

At the moment, we have no idea if Xindong’s Fenghua GPU will be a viable competitor for the Radeon of AMD and the GeForce by NVIDIA. However, at least there is one other rival (besides Intel, Phytium, Zhaoxin, and a number of others who design data center GPUs and HPCs) for these two graphics industry giants. It is important to note that the Fenghua No. 1 is not the first custom GPU designed by contract chip developer Innosilicon. Last year the company unveiled a datacenter GPU and we also know it has built some accelerators for Ethereum mining.