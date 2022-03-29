This Chinese mobile has just destroyed all AnTuTu records

Black Shark’s next beast has managed to take first place in the AnTuTu Benchmark ranking, breaking the million point barrier.

It’s been a while since he managed to get over the million point barrier of the AnTuTu performance test. It was –of course– a Chinese mobile that achieved it, and since then several models from different brands have achieved the same feat.

However, today there is a new leader in popular performance ranking. It is a device that, to this day, has not yet been launched, but which promises to become the most powerful smartphone on the market: the new BlackShark 5 Pro.

The Black Shark 5 Pro gets the highest score seen on AnTuTu so far

own brand, which until not long ago belonged to Xiaomihas shared a post on its Weibo profile highlighting the performance capabilities of its new flagship, thanks to the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, manufactured in 4 nanometer format with ARMv9 architecture. It will also come equipped with a custom NVME solid state drive to bring your internal storage to life. It will be the first device in its category to incorporate a system of this type.

Such repertoire of specifications has worked together to obtain a score of 1126716 pointsbeing the first model to overcome the barrier of million one hundred thousand points in AnTuTu Benchmark.

Interestingly, Black Shark’s announcement comes shortly after several experts accused Xiaomi of manipulating benchmark results by deliberately increasing performance when running this type of application. It is unknown if the Black Shark terminals, whose software is also based on MIUI, also use this type of technique.

The presentation of the Black Shark 5 series is scheduled for the next day March 30th. It will be held in China, and it is expected that a few weeks later, the company will announce its arrival globally.

