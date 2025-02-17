This Chinese movie you’ve never heard of is smashing all world records… it has already surpassed ‘Frozen’!

What To Know The film, Ne Zha 2, a sequel to the 2019 film and an adaptation of the 16th-century novel ‘The Investiture of the Gods,’ has become an unprecedented phenomenon in cinema history.

The historical box office for animated films has just experienced a completely unexpected upheaval. All of this is due to the release of a new Chinese movie that is turning the world upside down. The film, Ne Zha 2, a sequel to the 2019 film and an adaptation of the 16th-century novel ‘The Investiture of the Gods,’ has become an unprecedented phenomenon in cinema history.

ne zha 2: rewriting animation history

Ne Zha 2 premiered in China on January 29th, and in just over two weeks, it made history. In its first eight days alone, it surpassed the total earnings of its predecessor, becoming the highest-grossing Chinese animated film ever. The phenomenon was so massive that on social media, viewers complained about not being able to get tickets because theaters were fully booked. By February 8th, it was already the highest-grossing Chinese movie of all time. But its ambitions extend beyond its borders.

box office juggernaut

As of February 17th, with only twenty days in theaters, Ne Zha 2 grossed over $1.66 billion (more than 12 billion yuan). This places it among the top ten highest-grossing films in cinema history, surpassing ‘The Lion King’ (2019). Experts predict that it will easily surpass $2 billion, potentially placing it in the top five (currently led by ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’ with $2.068 billion). Its ceiling remains unknown, but it has already made history.

a single-territory triumph

It is also now the highest-grossing film in a single territory worldwide, a record previously held by ‘Star Wars’ in the U.S., which took 165 days to achieve compared to just two weeks for this Chinese project. Regarding strictly animated movies, Ne Zha 2 is currently the second-highest-grossing animated film ever released. Recently surpassing ‘Frozen II’ ($1.45 billion), it’s only trailing behind ‘Inside Out 2,’ which recently hit $1.699 billion—a figure that Ne Zha 2 seems poised to exceed soon.

the ne zha 2 phenomenon

The most astonishing aspect of Ne Zha 2‘s success is that these numbers are achieved almost exclusively within China. Globally, the movie has been released in only a handful of territories. It reached the United States on February 14th with a limited release that garnered merely $8.3 million. In regions like Spain and Latin America, not only has it yet to arrive but no release date is even scheduled.

The impact on struggling cinemas in China has been remarkable.

The movie’s success highlights China’s growing influence on global cinema trends.

a box office revolution

No matter how you look at it, Ne Zha 2 is on track to smash nearly every box office record ever recorded. Only a small number of films such as ‘Avatar,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and possibly ‘Titanic’ can keep pace with it. The consequences are evident in China where numerous cinemas facing closure have miraculously revived thanks to this cinematic sensation.