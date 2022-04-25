This Christian Horner said about Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez after Imola

Red Bull Racing was bound to have a vindication weekend and what better than the Enzo e Dino Ferrari racetrackhome of the current leader of the world championship of the Formula 1. The Austrian team made a extraordinary job and it was reflected in the results: Max Verstappen won end to end almost without effort; while Sergio Pérez overtook Charles Leclerc and took second place.

In this way, they added very important points (added to those of the Sprint) in the fight for both tables and have left the boss more than satisfied, Christian Horner. The important manager of the team spoke with the international media after the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix and he had no choice but to praise the Dutchman and the Mexican.

“It was just the recovery we needed after the disappointment in Australia a couple of weeks ago“, he began by pointing out, referring to the abandonment of the last champion. And he added: “It has been a phenomenal performance of the team because we risk a little when we get to the weekend with a couple of small parts that we put in the carwhich is always tricky when you only have one session.”

“We attacked the weekend from the beginning, and both pilots have been amazing. Both Max and Checo have driven brilliantly this weekend and that 1-2 finish, all credit goes to the team. Getting up after the disappointment in Australia, to come back with a result like this here in Imola has been one of our best results.”Christian Horner admitted.

Finally, the director stressed: “It’s a very, very long season, and I think we will get a lot of confidence out of this weekend. In the championship, obviously, it was important for us to take some points from Ferrari, which we have done in the two tables of the championship. We’ll take that from this weekend, and then try to take advantage of Miami, a brand new circuit in a couple of weeks.”