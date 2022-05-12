“This city was chosen as a repository for the most dangerous criminals in the country.” The transfer of inmates begins to bother in cities with prisons | Security | News

One of the decisions that the penitentiary authorities have adopted after the confrontations in the prisons has been the transfer of dangerous inmates from one city to another.

It happened in the massacre of April 3 in Turi, which caused 20 deaths. That night by air it was decided to transfer a group of ringleaders to La Roca prison in Guayaquil.

The same strategy was adopted on May 9 for the Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas massacre, which registered 44 deaths. At night, six gang leaders, also by air, were sent to Guayaquil, one went to the Penitentiary and five to La Roca. And this Wednesday the 11th, after another mutiny attempt, the transfer of 76 inmates to other centers was ordered.

A specialist in security issues reports that this strategy of removing gang leaders from one place to another would not be an effective action if one considers that several of them have used legal actions to leave La Roca in order to be sent to other jails, as happened with two leaders of Los Lobos and R7.

In addition, because the gangs now not only have reach in a single prison, but also have members scattered in all the prisons.

This pilgrimage of prisoners has begun to raise concern and rejection in the cities that house prisons.

“This city, the most convulsed, was chosen as a repository for the most dangerous criminals in the country,” Mayor Cynthia Viteri wrote this May 9 to react to the announcement by the Ministry of the Interior, which proceeded with the transfer of 6 PPL leaders of criminal gangs.

The Ministry said that this was a response that deserves strong ratification by the administration of justice to maintain order in the prison system.

Viteri has questioned in recent weeks the lack of a strategic plan of the Government in terms of security that allows to stop this wave of violence that is being experienced in the country.

According to data from the National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI), as of November 29, 2021, there were a total of 36,599 people deprived of liberty in 36 detention centers.

Among the prisons with the most prisoners as of that date were Guayas No. 1 prison with 7,231 people detained; in Guayas No. 4 there were 4,978; and Cotopaxi No. 1, 4,890.

Cuenca called an assembly on Tuesday night due to the alert of possible new transfers of highly dangerous inmates from the Santo Domingo Deprivation of Liberty Center to the Turi prison.

There it was decided to hold a march on May 19 to reject the transfer of highly dangerous inmates to Turi and ask the president to fulfill his offer that the prison should be regional.

Even to restore that local character that the prison previously had, there are voices that are already proposing to call a popular consultation so that the citizens can decide which prisoners should be there.

The massacre that took place in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, which led to the escape of more than 200, most of whom had already been captured, also sparked concern among the population, due to the dangerous nature of the inmates.

That penitentiary center has received inmates from other parts of the country, some with extensive judicial records. And the prison was already overcrowded before the massacre.

The Municipality had to put a statement on its networks asking the citizens for calm.

The situation was addressed in the ordinary session of the municipal council. The mayor in charge, Ana Jiménez, pointed out that despite the situation that hit the province due to what happened in the prison, they are working and supporting, although security is not the responsibility of the Municipality.

“We do not have any administrative relationship or a relationship of competence or co-responsibility, we must remember that we are subject to the Cootad, and those who are responsible are the Ministry of the Interior and the Government,” he emphasized in that session. (I)