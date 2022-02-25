This clip does not show bombings in Ukraine, they are images from a video game

A video posted on social media shows 26 missiles being launched into the air behind buildings, claiming that this corresponds to the recent bombing in Ukraine, but that is fake, because in reality those images belong to the military combat video game “War Thunder” (War thunder).

The Facebook page that shared the disinformation says that these are long-range missile launches from Russia, targeting various pre-selected military sites across Ukraine.

It has more than 13 thousand reproductions and the comments of the users respond with insults to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

With reverse image search tools we found the original video, on a YouTube channel that also shares war and aviation video game content.

As well booman Indian Verification Media and a member of the IFCN (International Fact-Checking Network), confirmed that this material belongs to the video game that was released in November 2012.

To recap: It is fake that a video shows the launch of 26 missiles into the air by the military operation in Ukraine. This material belongs to a video game, called War Thunder.

