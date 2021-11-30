this clip is so beautiful that it amazed even Cory Barlog

Waiting for that God of War make its debut on PC early next year, there are those who have dedicated themselves to the PlayStation version of the game to create a splendid montage related to the combat phases.

To have published the spectacular clip on Twitter is the user Much, which you have surely heard of in the past thanks to its incredible abilities. In fact, this player mounts game sequences mainly focused on exploration and combat of the main PlayStation exclusives and then publishes them on social networks and amazes all his followers. After delighting the community with spectacular sequences related to The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima And Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, here is that Much’s attention has been directed to God of War. The result of the user’s work is a montage of various truly incredible combat phases, which show all the combos of Kratos and the various weapons at his disposal.

Much’s video went around the web in a few hours and even reached Sony Santa Monica Studio: not surprisingly, in fact, the same Cory Barlog he complimented the user by replying to his tweet with a funny animated GIF starring the god of war.

Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that on our pages you will find 10 screenshots in 4K that highlight the graphic quality leap of the PC version of God of War.

