“This clown has a short memory”

2022-04-15

The soccer players Kervin Arriaga and Bayron Méndez, charged this Friday against the goalkeeper of Royal Society, Mariano Pineda, after his controversial statements against dand Platense ofafter achieving an important victory against Life on matchday 15 of the Clausura Tournament 2021-22.

The triumph of Royal Society on Life, placed the oil group eight points away on Platense in the fight for non-relegation in the Honduran National League.

However, after finishing the match, the goalkeeper of the Toco team, Mariano PinedHe generated curiosity by releasing some spicy statements against his former team.

“That’s right, let them look for it elsewhere, let those from Platense stop being screwed asking for points that they have not earned at the table, let them squeeze their dick because they are going to descend,” Pineda told a Tocoa radio medium.

These words had a quick reaction from players like Kervin Arriaga and Bayron Mendez, who in the past coincided with Pineda in the dressing room of Platense.

“I am not one to do this, but the truth is that it makes me sad and laugh to see how a player speaks ill of an institution that gave him the opportunity to play again when he was already forgotten. Or have you already forgotten? ”, Posted midfielder Kervin Arriaga through his Instagram account.