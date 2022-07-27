“This club has good players but I will never play for them”

During his career, Cristiano Ronaldo had several experiences and was linked with several clubs. But for a long time, the five-time Ballon d’Or has been straight in his boots and so far he has kept his word. Twice, in fact, he has made it known that he will never play for Manchester City.

The first time was in 2009. The Portuguese had just arrived at Real Madrid a few months earlier and was asked about the possibility of him joining the Manchester City team, which had just had a new rich owner . “City? Never. They have a lot of good players and could be a problem for United, Arsenal and Chelsea. But that doesn’t interest me.”he said.

In 2015, again, Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirmed his intention never to play for City. “Do you think money will change my mind at 30? I don’t think, I don’t think that will be a problem. If you talk about money then I could go to Qatar, they would probably have more money than Manchester City. But it’s not about money, it’s about passion.”he had swung again.

Yet last summer, before joining Man United, Ronaldo was announced at City. Were these just rumours? In any case, so far, Cristiano has kept his word.

Advertising