This collagen powder is the one used by celebrities to eliminate wrinkles from the inside

The

nutricosmetics It is a very wide world that serves to treat and improve many of the conditions that our body presents. There are pills (or other formats) like these with biotin to treat hair loss, there are those that take care of the joints, you can choose some that provide vitamins or also that

prevent aging. And the latter are the favorites of the

famous.

Women like Jennifer Aniston, Vicky Martín Berrocal or Jessica Alba have joined

Lourdes Montes. The already-influencer has wanted to share with her followers her latest beauty trick and has confirmed the great power of nutricosmetics that ‘celebs’ like so much.

Lourdes Montes on Instagram.

Lourdes is an instagramer and in her profile, in addition to showing the details of some of the looks she uses both daily and at the events she attends, she shows the products that she tests and includes in her daily beauty routine. And yes, this time it is a supplement.

Apparently, it was a friend who advised her to take this new product. «

He has recommended me to supplement the diet with collagen. In addition to being great, it improves the elasticity of the skin and reduces wrinkles and cellulite”, he has written on his Instagram profile and showing the one he has chosen.

The collagen that Lourdes Montes is taking.



she opted for

Herbalife Collagen Skin Boostera food supplement with a refreshing strawberry and lemon flavor that contains bioactive collagen peptides, called Verisol P, which is scientifically proven to reduce wrinkles around the eyes and skin elasticity after four weeks.

This product is high in vitamins and minerals to contribute to the well-being of skin, hair and nails and also helps reduce visible signs of cellulite after three months. It does not carry gluten, it costs

€68.85 Contains 30 servings.

This collagen is endorsed by trainer Crys Díaz,



Of course, if you are evaluating options, you should know that there are cheaper options that are just as effective and with even more complete formulas. It is the case of

Be Levels Collagen with hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. This, which costs 32.95 euros, helps your body fight the signs of aging, strengthening joints and ligaments, reducing wrinkles and improving the elasticity, health and firmness of your skin .

LPG Collagen has a proprietary formula.



you can also try with

LPG Collagen Powder which is a bestseller. It is a patented combination of marine collagen and elastin peptides in identical proportions to the skin. In the formula they use peptides produced from the hydrolysis of natural collagen and elastin fibers, peptides are small molecules that are easily absorbed by the body.

This collagen is formulated by a pharmaceutical company.



Last (but not least) we love the

Unique Pink Collagen, formulated by the Andorran pharmacist Meritxell Martí, which has been recognized as the Best Nutricosmetic Product at the iDermo ’22 Awards. It has a 360º action that allows the body to absorb all the nutrients necessary to maintain proper cell function. In this way, it promotes proper blood circulation and at the same time promotes the process of cell renewal in the skin. Relying on this treatment is synonymous with showing off radiant skin and, of course, much healthier and rejuvenated.