this collar measures your activity and even how many times you wash

Mobile phones are the protagonists of the Mobile World Congress, or that is what we may think from the outset. The reality is that the congress hosts many stands of many little-known companies that sometimes have products as interesting as those of PurrSong, a small Korean company that has everything an ecosystem of connected products for cats.

In 2019 we already visited their small stand, but then they only had the LavvieBot self-cleaning litter box. This year we have found many more products and the star is LavvieTAG, a quantifying collar that measures the cat’s activity with an amazing level of detail; from the hours he sleeps, the hours he plays, what he drinks, how much he washes and even how many times he uses the sandbox. The connected cat is here.

Home automation for cats made in Korea

As we said, the star of PurrSong’s catalog is LavvieTag, or as we like to call it, the Mi Band for michis. It consists of a small device that attaches to the collar and can measure the cat’s activity. We asked what type of sensors it uses and they told us that it does it through “motion sensors” without going into details and on the web it does not specify it either, although we assume that it will be an accelerometer and a gyroscope. PurrSong ensures that this necklace can distinguish different types of activity such as kneading, peaks of activity (what in English they call ‘zoomies’) and even when washing.

If in addition to the necklace you have other brand products such as the litter box or the water fountain, you can also monitor how many times you drink a day and when you use the litter box. This can be crucial in detecting health problems. For example, If our cat uses the litter box or the fountain a lot (or very little), it could be a symptom of some pathology and with these devices it is easier to detect it.

In fact this is the goal of PurrSong. On their website they say that the company was born as a result of the creator of it losing her pet due to a urinary problem. His mission was to create products that would allow cats to be controlled and thus be able to detect possible diseases before it is too late.

The level of detail of the LavvieTag measurements equals and even exceeds that of a quantifying bracelet.

during our visit They showed us an app mockup and we were amazed at the level of detail it offers. However, obviously we have not been able to test it to see how reliable the measurements are (of course, we ask for units for review 😄). We also asked them if it is a product already on sale and they assured us that it is sold in Korea, although when visiting their website we see that the only one that can be purchased is the sandbox and the other products appear as ‘Coming soon’. From PurrSong they claim to be looking for distributors in Europe, hopefully they get them soon and we can measure all the activity of our cats.