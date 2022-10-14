This colorful personality who said bye bye to Instagram

On Friday October 14, 2022, an American music star deactivated his Instagram account. On social networks, her fans, very present for her, were particularly worried.

His departure from the platform worries his fans … Once again, Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account. On Twitter, the people who follow her have been many to wonder. “What’s going on ? Come back Britney!“; “Britney deactivated her account, it’s Jamie Lynn’s fault!“; “Can anyone please tell me why she deleted her Instagram? Britney, what’s wrong? You have people who care about you and worry if they can’t keep up with how you are doing. I’ve been following you since I was 11. You were 16! Look at us now. Don’t let anyone bring you down!“, can we read. If the fans are also worried, it is in particular because the singer is going through difficult things. A few months after having had a miscarriage, her sons did not come to her wedding, and left are taken publicly to her, through social networks.Britney Spears is also at war with her parents and her sister.

Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the singer had lamented: “I can understand that my posts complaining about my past may seem coherent! It must seem like I’m having a hard time letting it all go… But for me, the real problem is that my family has no conscience. And truly believe she did nothing wrong. They could at least take responsibility for their actions. And recognize that they hurt me.“Very uplifted, Britney Spears added:”For me, a simple sincere apology would help me move on. But honestly, every day of my life, even after what we know of what they did to me, they still act like it’s normal. Their reaction shows that I don’t have a family that esteems or respects me. AT ALL. This is the hardest part for me. And even though I loved them very much, it’s something I’ll probably never be able to get over.“A heartbreaking statement that made her fans react a lot, always there for her…

Britney Spears refused her mother’s apology

In the aftermath, the star’s mother, Lynne, wrote on social media: “Please unblock me so I can talk to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much you love me. And I miss you ! I apologize for everything that hurt you! I’m so sorry for your pain! I’ve been sorry for years! And I love you so much and I miss you.“Not accepting his apology, Britney Spears had shared on Instagram:”For 13 years, I had to meet with doctors every week to talk about my past. Which only made things worse! As for my whole family, including my brother, my sister, my cousins, my aunts, my uncles, and damn it, the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk!“Since then, the singer has preferred to be silent in silence, deleting her Instagram account.