This commercial from a telephone company predicted the future 29 years ago – VIDEO

To the Millennials these images will give a shot of nostalgia, the Gen Z (and all subsequent ones) will look at them with a mixture of horror and amazement. And the more “elderly” instead will tear a smile. Yes, because it is quite impressive to see these commercials from the US telephone company now AT&T – still active – dated 1993 in which the future of telecommunications was foreseen. A future that today is definitely a reality: come on video calls to distance lessons, passing through smartphone and smartwatch. In the video you can see scenes and situations that today are normal but that at the time, 29 years ago, seemed like science fiction: yes, the world wide web had only existed for two years and mobile phones were still in their infancy.

