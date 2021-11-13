Many wish to have a fit and healthy body. Sometimes, however, well-being is mistaken for thinness. Unfortunately, the canons of beauty have made us forget how important it is to feel good about ourselves, even with a few extra pounds. Everyone should be proud of their physique, even with some imperfections.

In any case, taking care of yourself means eating well, but also exercising. Playing sports is one of the daily activities that should never be missing. A long walk, or yoga that gives energy and tones (in this regard, here we find the best types to lose weight), a few hours in the gym or a run. Each form of training is a way to activate the body and keep it healthy.

Furthermore, this common object we have at home is enough to train legs, abs and have iron buttocks. We have already seen how it is possible to lose weight and train the body with this inexpensive object in a short session a day and get back in shape. Today we discover another household item that can help us in achieving our goal. Here’s what it is.

This common object we have at home is enough to train legs, abs and have iron buttocks

Each person, however, has their own physical characteristics. This is why not all workouts or sports are suitable for everyone. For example, this is the effective workout to slim and tone legs and thighs in 4 exercises for 10 minutes a day.

However, there are very powerful core exercises that everyone can do. GAG sessions are intended for those who want to tone and strengthen thighs, legs and buttocks. What we don’t know is that at home we have a very useful tool for this purpose. Hard to believe but we are talking about an ordinary chair.

In the first exercise, the back of the chair will lean against the wall. From the starting position standing in front of the chair, we go up and down starting first with one foot and then with the other. This exercise is called a step and is great for the legs.

Then, placing the heel on the seat one leg at a time, let us lower ourselves as if to perform a squat. We repeat 20 times per leg. Then we turn the chair and perform 30 squats by placing our hands on the backrest. Now let’s sit on the chair and raise and lower our legs 20 times. Repeated the exercise, we pass to the oblique abdominals by turning the legs to the right and left.

These are just some of the exercises you can do with the help of the chair. From time to time we can invent new and more effective ones. At least 2 sessions per week are recommended to enhance results.