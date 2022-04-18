You only have to pay 299.99 euros to get the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in its most powerful version thanks to this Xiaomi offer.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE It is one of our most common recommendations when we talk about mid-range mobiles, balanced and with 5G. Xiaomi’s smartphone is much more than a beautiful design, it also has a good smooth screenan powerful Snapdragon processor and one amazing main camera for its good results. In fact, we have tested this Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and it left us with very good impressions.

Another detail that we love about this model is that its price drops big very often. For example, now you can buy its most advanced version, from 8GB+256GBfor only €299.99 on the xiaomi store. Be careful, it is not just any discount, it provides you with a savings of 150 eurosbecause the original price of this model is 449.99 euros.

Of course, you should keep in mind that this offer is part of the “Xiaomi Fan Festival”, the offer campaign that the Xiaomi store currently offers. Therefore, this discount of 150 euros has deadline: April 18. Therefore, you only have a few days to take advantage of this great opportunity and get a good terminal to accompany you for years to come.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, much more than a beautiful design

It is inevitable, the design is the first aspect that captures our attention, because we see in the characteristics sheet that its weight is only 157 grams Y its thickness of 6.81 millimeters. This makes it one of the thinnest and lightest smartphones on the market, a great option if you don’t like “brick” mobiles. Besides, why deny it, he has a beautiful glass back choose the color you choose: black, white, blue, pink or green.

But, as we say, this Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is much more than a beautiful design. It also highlights the good quality of its 6.55-inch AMOLED displayresolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 90Hz. This translates into a good level of sharpness, good color reproduction, correct viewing angles and also a fluidity in the images that is appreciated.

The processor that gives it life is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, which can more than handle any task you ask of it. Yes, with the 11 Lite 5G NE you can also play your favorite games. Eye, we already see it in his name, too it is a 5G mobile, so it represents a smart purchase for the future. On the other hand, your operating system has already updated to Android 12.

Among the features that add value to this terminal we also find a fingerprint reader on the right side, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-SIM and a dual stereo speaker of good quality.

If what interests you mainly about the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is its camera system, since you are a photography lover, you can rest easy. this terminal captures very good images mainly thanks to the 64MP lens located in the rear. One takes care of the selfies 13 MP front camerawhich also does a good job.

The other component that plays a fundamental role is the battery, which in this case has a 4,250mAh capacity (Let’s remember how skinny it is) In our experience, it is enough to enjoy a day of autonomy. also supports 33W fast chargewith the charger included in the box, to fully charge in less than an hour.

In conclusion, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is a great mid-range that you can now buy for only 299.99 euros in its most powerful version. It’s 150 euros discount only until April 18, don’t let it go.

