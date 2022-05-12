This complete smart bracelet is a bargain that you cannot miss

Share

Scandal fall of the Amazfit Band 5, which can be yours for only 21 euros on Amazon. Without a doubt, it is a great alternative to the Xiaomi Mi Band.

It’s been a while since Amazfit launched its Amazfit Band 5, but we have never seen it so cheap on Amazon as it is right now. It is the perfect opportunity to get this smart bracelet, it only costs 21 euros in it black color model. Its original price is 44.99 euros, for which she stars in a 53% big discount that you can’t let go.

Its comprehensive list of features and functions makes it one of the best alternatives to the Xiaomi Mi Band. It is comfortable and waterproofhas a good AMOLED screen and it even lets you talk to Alexa. Of course you can record your sports training and control your health, as well as connect to your mobile to show you notifications. Autonomy is not a problem, you can use it for more than two weeks without going through the charger.

It is a real bargain to be able to buy this Amazfit Band 5 for only 21 euros. Also, if you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime, you will receive it at your house the next day.

See on Amazon.es:Amazfit Band 5

Buy the Amazfit Band 5 for only 21 euros

The smart bracelet is a device designed to be worn all day on the wrist, so you have to be comfortable. This Amazfit Band 5 more than fulfills this aspect, you can even wear it to sleep. Have a weight of only 24 grams, including the black silicone strap. By the way, you can easily exchange this bracelet with another of the same size to play with the design.

The content is displayed in a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen with 126 x 294 pixel resolution, enough to see the information clearly. In addition, it incorporates a microphone to talk to Alexa. If you have the mobile smartband connected, you can ask the assistant about the weather, ask him to create a shopping list, set an alarm or control other smart devices you have with Alexa.

Take the Amazfit Band 5 for only 21 euros to record all your workouts and see mobile notifications.

Using the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity of the Amazfit Band 5 to pair it with your phone will also help you receive notifications from apps like WhatsApp. In addition, in the app installed on the mobile you can see with more precision the data obtained by the device, both health and sports.

This smart bracelet has 11 sports modesincluding swimming, as it is submersible up to 5 ATM. While you do the training, the device will offer you interesting data, such as the kilometers traveled or the time spent. Also, monitor your heart rate, your blood oxygen saturationyour sleeping patterns and even the menstrual cycle.

See on Amazon.es:Amazfit Band 5

Let’s finish talking about the performance of its 125 mAh battery, which can reach 15 days with typical use. If you activate the battery saving mode, the autonomy can extend up to 25 days. As always, the final duration depends on the use of each user.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!