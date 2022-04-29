This complete smartband drops in price in a big way

Share

The Huawei Band 6 drops to 39.90 euros on Amazon and is available in various colors. Without a doubt, one of the best smart bracelets you can buy.

We have always talked to you about Huawei Band 6 as one of the best smart bracelets on the market. Now that the price is falling again in a big way, we take the opportunity to recommend it again, because your purchase is well worth it. Pay attention, because you can buy this Huawei Band 6 in any of the 4 colors in which it went on sale for only €39.90 in amazon.

We are facing a high-quality smartband, with a screen AMOLEDuntil 2 weeks of batteryY the most useful sports and health functions. In fact, its recommended price is 59 euros. The current discount is around 20 euros, leaving her with one of the lowest prices we have seen since its launch. Also, if you have Amazon Prime, you will receive the Huawei Band 6 at your home the next daywith the possibility of easily returning it if something does not convince you.

Buy the Huawei Band 6 for only 39.90 euros

Huawei’s smart bracelet has a unusual design if we compare it with that of other smartbands on the market. Mainly, this difference is due to the large size of its screen, similar to that of a smart watch. This does not affect the comfort of the Huawei Band 6, which weighs only 18 grams (without the strap). We have already mentioned that you can buy it on sale in 4 different colors: black, orange, green or pink. All of these models have a button on the right side with which you can interact with the system.

Another very outstanding aspect of this smart bracelet is its 1.47-inch AMOLED screen and resolution of 194 x 368 pixels. From this screen you can expect sharp images, with good color reproduction and a good level of brightness. Of course, is it a touch panel, so you can use gestures to control the operation of the smartband. You should also keep in mind that it is a device with water resistance up to 5 ATMgetting it wet will not be a major problem.

Design, screen, battery and functions meet very high marks in this Huawei Band 6 on sale.

With this Huawei Band 6 you can keep track of your physical activity, because for this it has 96 training modes that will inform you about the kilometers traveled, the calories burned or the average pace. Remember that it is waterproof, so you can use it for swimming. It also has a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitoring and sleep analysis, very important data to take care of your health.

The Huawei Band 6 is still a smart bracelet, so of course it has bluetooth connectivity. Can you easily connect it to your mobile to view incoming calls and messages, take photos with the phone’s camera, control music playback or locate your mobile when you lose it.

Last but not least, our protagonist rides a 180mAh battery that can reach up to 2 weeks duration with typical use. Although you demand a lot from it, you can enjoy it for a few days without going through the charger.

All these features consecrate the Huawei Band 6 as one of the best smart bracelets you can buy today. If we take into account that now it plummets to 39.90 euros on Amazonwe are facing a great choice for your doll.

