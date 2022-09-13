this completely crazy revelation about the first name of his son Wolf

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents to two children, Stormi and Wolf. But the first name of the youngest hides secrets…

Seven months after his birth, the son of Kylie Jenner is at the heart of the discussions. Indeed, it all started in August 2021. Kris Jenner’s daughter then announced that she was pregnant with her second child. After welcoming their daughter Stormi almost four years earlier, Travis Scott and his sweetheart became parents for a second time. And it’s the February 2, 2022 that the little boy was born! A few days after the birth, the pretty brunette revealed in an Instagram story the first name of her newborn: Wolf. However, the couple seems to want to backtrack.

Indeed, the lovebirds have finally changed their minds on the first name of their son. For them, it does not correspond at all to their child! But Kylie Jenner and her man have not said more for the moment. Moreover, they did not publicize the little boy much, which worries internet users. Fans of the couple wonder why the lovers cultivate so much secrecy around this subject. Why didn’t Travis Scott and his girlfriend reveal their son’s new name?

Kylie Jenner finally confides

The beautiful brunette was recently the guest of James Corden in the company of her mom, Kris Jenner. On this occasion, the young woman has finally agreed to reveal a little more about her little boy. The public, hung on his lips, was therefore able to obtain some details. Kylie Jenner said: “We haven’t officially, legally, changed the name. His name is still Wolf, that’s what it says in his passport. But that won’t be his first name. We wait. » Then the mother added: ” We don’t call him Wolf. We are not yet ready to share the new name. Travis sometimes likes to change the first name, so we’re not going to change it officially. » In any case, Stormi’s little brother is surely very cute, and Internet users would love to see his pretty face. And if her first name remains a mystery, the 25-year-old starlet has however made a promise. She said that this one would not be an animal’s name!