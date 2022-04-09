This Corsair SSD for PS5 is on sale and has a very tempting price

Share

It is an SSD that surprises with its good performance and durability.

Games are taking up more and more space and although the PS5 has a large capacity SSD, it can quickly fall short. Luckily, Sony’s console has an expansion slot and you can easily increase the internal storage. If you plan to buy an SSD for your PS5 and you don’t know which one, then you have to take a look at this offer. The Corsair MP600 ProLPX have a 24% off at Amazon at the time of writing these lines. Right now it can be yours for only 169.99 euros. Previously it had a price of 223.53 euros, so we are talking about 53.54 euros less.

This Corsair SSD is optimized for PS5 and stands out for offering quite high performance. In fact, on paper it’s faster than the SSD that comes standard on the console. Also has high-density 3D TLC NAND technology to offer the best performance / durability ratio.

The perfect option for your PS5

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX (1TB capacity) is a very fast SSD. Has a read speed up to 7,100MB/s, while the write speed can reach 6,800 MB/s. This is possible to PCIe Gen4 technology. Therefore, games will be able to load faster. In fact, according to Corsair, it exceeds the M.2 performance requirements. of the PS5.

Installing an SSD in the PS5 only takes a couple of minutes. You just need a screwdriver and remove one of the console covers. This process does not void warrantyso you can do it easily. Once installed, you just have to turn on the console to automatically detect the SSD. On the screen you will see two options and you have to select format M.2 SSD.

If you are one of those PS5 users who usually have many games installed, then expanding the storage capacity of the console is something that it’s worth it so you don’t have to uninstall games very often to free up space.

