This could be the role of Zawe Ashton in his debut with Marvel Studios

After announcing her engagement and subsequent pregnancy, Zawe Ashton confirmed his arrival at Marvel. His first appearance on screen as part of the study will be in “The Marvels”the sequel to Captain Marvel that will be released in July 2023.

The Tom Hiddleston’s partner will follow in his footsteps and become a new villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the continuation of the tape starring Brie Larson, as revealed by the specialized site dead line. “The Marvels” is the sequel to “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame”, in addition to raising an interesting cross between “WandaVision” and “Ms. Marvel”.

Yes ok the character is unknown british actress will play in history, the truth is that It will be terror for Brie Larson (Carol Danvers), Teyona Parris (Monica Rambeau) Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) and Samuel L Jackson (Nick Furry).

Among the villains I could bring to life they find each other Mysticthe mutant what stole his danvers powers leaving her in a coma; either death birdwhose name is Cal’syee Neramani-Summers, a character who has long been associated with the X-Men but who took her first steps as a villain in Captain Marvel.

Although the details of the plot per se are unknown, it is known that it will be the thirty-third installment of the MCU and the tenth of the so-called Phase Four.

With 37 years and a prolific career that includes titles such as “Sherlock”, “Blitz”, “Doctor Who”, “Nocturnal Animals”, “Velvet Buzzsaw” and “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Zawe Ashton rose to fame for becoming Hiddleston’s girlfriend in 2019.

Zawe and Tom Hiddleston just got engaged after three years of dating

Jealous of his private life, alone are shown in public at premieres, premieres or awards to which they are invited, avoiding referring to the intimacy of the couple. With a unique talent, Ashton eagerly awaits the release of this film that rolled a lot before getting pregnant and that predicts a profitable passage through the MCU.

Will his character cross paths with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in any future projects?

