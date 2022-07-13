Entertainment

This could be the role of Zawe Ashton in his debut with Marvel Studios

After announcing her engagement and subsequent pregnancy, Zawe Ashton confirmed his arrival at Marvel. His first appearance on screen as part of the study will be in “The Marvels”the sequel to Captain Marvel that will be released in July 2023.

The Tom Hiddleston’s partner will follow in his footsteps and become a new villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the continuation of the tape starring Brie Larson, as revealed by the specialized site dead line. “The Marvels” is the sequel to “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame”, in addition to raising an interesting cross between “WandaVision” and “Ms. Marvel”.

Tags
