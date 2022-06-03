This could charge Johnny Depp for recording a single scene in Hollywood

For a single scene Johnny Depp He can collect 10 million dollars, that is, more than what he will receive from his ex-partner Amber Heard after the resolution of a trial that lasted six weeks.

At least that was what was agreed for his brief appearance in the new installment of “Fantastic Animals”, where he finally could not be due to legal issues.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, whoever agreed to give up the film did not take away his check. The reason is that he did not resign on his own initiative, but accepted the request of the Warner studios and, in addition, like the rest of the cast, he had a payment or reproduction contract, which implies full payment regardless of whether the film was made or not. , or else in the editing process, the character was removed.

But is his presence worth just a few minutes and maybe a day of work, to pay him that $10 million? Let’s see.

Three films in which he stars, all belonging to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, are among the 100 highest-grossing films of all time: “Sailing in mysterious waters”, is in position 41; “At the end of the world” is at 55 and “Salazar’s Revenge” at 94.

And he has a fourth film, which he does not lead, but whose character is essential to the story: The Hatter in “Alice in Wonderland, which is in place 45.

In all of them, for every dollar invested in production, an average of 5 greenbacks were obtained at the world box office. In Hollywood, a good movie is considered when at least the investment is recovered and a similar amount is earned.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” released in 2003, nearly two decades ago, ranks 146th, beating more recent titles with a big-dollar marketing infrastructure like “Star Wars Episode II.” , the sequel to “The Hunger Games” and “Thor: The Dark World”.

Photo: AP



His presence, a sure hit at the box office

With a filmography close to 100 productions, between film and television, the 58-year-old actor has wandered between commercial cinema led by Captain Jack Sparrow and more proactive stories that are not necessarily in the top box office.

But that doesn’t matter, because his pull is so great that even smaller films almost always win with his presence, like “Criminal Pact,” released in theaters in 2015 and costing $55 million to earn nearly $100 million.

One that came close to a stalemate was “Transcender,” which only made $3 million more than was spent on it ($100 million vs. $103 million).

frenzy? Some. “Mortdecai, The Artist of Deception,” which he produced and starred in seven years ago, made a loss at $60 million but only made $47 million in theaters.

In the end, the balance is positive, so when a producer of “Pirates of the Caribbean” was asked if Depp would be in the new installment, even though he was in legal trouble, the answer was that it was too early to say anything and there was a long way to go. .