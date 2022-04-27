‘This country has no solution’: there are no stamps to make passports or identity cards in Cuba

Havanans who need to process the renewal or extension of their passports at the offices of the Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Aliens (DIIE), they cannot access these services by the lack of stamps worth 1,000 and 500 pesos in the branches of Correos de Cubaone of the state companies that has generated the most citizen complaints in recent years.

Correos de Cuba has not offered explanations for the shortage of stampsessential for essential procedures, in the midst of the severe migration crisis that the country is going through.

“I’ve spent a week going through post offices all over Havana looking for the stamps to get my passport and I haven’t been able to do it,” René Aportela, a resident of Plaza de la Revolución, tells DIARIO DE CUBA, who urgently needs to specify said procedure to emigrate for family reunification.

“They don’t explain to you why there is a shortage of stamps, nor do they give you hope of when they will be available, they simply say that ‘there are none’, as if that were worth an explanation to users. The problem is that the preparation or renewal of the passport It takes fifteen working days, and if you add to that the lack of stamps, the process can take God knows how long,” adds Aportela, who was informed by a DIIE official that passports “are taking a month or a month and a half.” .

To request the preparation or renewal of the current passport, Cubans residing on the island must present their identity card or minor’s card and stamps worth 2,500 pesos ‒more than the minimum wage in Cuba‒ and the authorization formalized before a notary by the parents or legal representatives, for those under 18 years of age or people with intellectual disabilities.

Although the passport is valid for six years, it is necessary to extend it every two. To carry out this procedure, a stamp must be presented for the value of 500 pesos.

“Not even in the sales groups on WhatsApp or Telegram are there stamps of 1,000 or 500 pesos; I tried three days ago, after leaving the soles of all the Post offices, but it was for fun, “complains Elizabeth Arguelles, a resident of San Miguel del Padrón, who needs to extend her passport as soon as possible.

“It’s just that with the Covid mess I didn’t even remember that two years had already passed. I renewed my passport just when the pandemic started and since you couldn’t travel due to restrictions in the countries, I forgot that I had to extend it. My relatives took my ticket for within five days, although the only good thing is that extending the passport is a procedure that is done on the same day. It is incredible that a country leads you to anxiety for a simple stamp, I suppose that when Correos de Cuba gives the explanations they will say that it is because of the ‘blockade’. A classic,” argues Arguelles, who was also warned that “the stamps for any procedure in reference to the passport cannot be purchased with low-denomination bills, but with 1,000 and 500 pesos.”

But those who need to get an identity card also face difficulties, due to the lack of five-peso stamps. Just in January 2021, when the monetary and exchange order came into force on the Island, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Communications there was no availability of these stamps, despite the fact that the authorities had reported that Correos de Cuba had a sufficient budget to guarantee this service.

“Those of us who have to apply for the identity card, or the card for the minor of our children, are also on board because there are no five-peso stamps either. Not even the old men who hang out around the area and resell them to you,” says Lorenzo Cuevas , a neighbor of La Lisa, who claims to have been without his identity card for more than two weeks because there are no five-peso stamps “not even in spiritual masses.”

“There are only stamps of twenty and ten pesos. This country cannot be fixed, neither with continuity nor without it. If it were only one or two or three things, one could understand, but it is everything, absolutely everything is scarce, everything is missing, everything is in deficit. Never before in my life, and I’m 55 years old, have I seen the stamps missing. The most fucked up thing is, to buy in stores it is mandatory to present the identity card. In other words, while stamps are scarce, how do I buy chicken and mincemeat for my children?” Cuevas concludes.