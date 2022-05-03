This couple achieved the American dream, but they enslaved relatives with blows and threats | Univision Crime News

When the victims, a mother and her two daughters aged 8 and 15, who are relatives of Maura Martínez, begged to be allowed to return to their country, it was worse for them. Since they had an “inflated debt” of more than $12,000 from arranging for them to immigrate on tourist visas, the couple warned them not to they would report them to the police and that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) was conducting raids.