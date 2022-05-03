This couple achieved the American dream, but they enslaved relatives with blows and threats | Univision Crime News

Nery and Maura Martinez they smiled in front of a camera on August 26, 2017. They were celebrating her 50th birthday and their economic achievements: they owned a popular Mexican restaurant in Northern California, a cleaning company and several properties.
But there was a criminal aspect behind the success of this immigrant couple: at that time they enslaved three relatives, including two minors, who were tricked in from Guatemala. to force them to work every day in their businesses receiving minimal or non-existent payment, as described in an indictment filed by the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
When the victims, a mother and her two daughters aged 8 and 15, who are relatives of Maura Martínez, begged to be allowed to return to their country, it was worse for them. Since they had an “inflated debt” of more than $12,000 from arranging for them to immigrate on tourist visas, the couple warned them not to they would report them to the police and that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) was conducting raids.
This family was forced to live in a “dilapidated” mobile home on the Martinez property that had no heat, air conditioning, or running water. The girls did not go to school and they had to work for them, because they were warned that ICE agents could arrest them on the street, the indictment states.
“The defendants exploited the vulnerability of the victim and her daughters, including their immigration status, their lack of education and not speaking English,” indicates the Prosecutor’s Office.
Humiliation in front of other people and beatings were also part of the slavery Scheme, that occurred between September 2016 and February 2018. Prosecutors allege that Nery Martínez He hit the girls with a stick that had their nicknames written on it and the phrase: “What goes up must fall.”
This Monday the image of Nery and Maura Martínez fell, when a federal judge sentenced them to spend six and three years in prison, respectively, for submitting to forced labor. In addition, the couple must serve three years of probation, pay the government a $250,000 fine and pay $300,000 in restitution for seven victims, including the three Guatemalan women.
“These defendants used the promise of a better life to entice a mother and her daughters to travel to the United States, only to betray their family relationship and exploit the precarious situation of the victims to cruelly oppress and degrade them, for profit,” he said. prosecutor Kristen Clarke in a statement.
“Forced labor has no place in our civilized society. This ruling makes clear our commitment to holding perpetrators accountable and our dedication to eradicating human trafficking,” added the official.
Physical, psychological and verbal abuse
Maura Martínez, 54, is originally from Guatemala. In her sentencing memorandum, her attorney Tasha Paris Chalfant recounts that her client – like her victims – also immigrated to the United States in search of a better future. In her country, she relates, she “was subjected to severe physical abuse by her mother and stepfather, as well as sexual abuse by her stepfather.”
She describes that, in addition to the beatings, she was the victim of “public humiliation, forced nudity, and injuries that led Mrs. Martínez to undergo abdominal surgery and have several scars.”
He had two small children when he came to this country. Here she met Nery Martínez, they married in 1995 and two more children were born. His lawyer claimed that she was a housewife who she was not linked to her husband’s business, nor to his crimes. That is why he asked for her a sentence of 36 months in prison.
Family, friends and patrons of the couple’s Latino’s Mexican Restaurant in Shasta Lake wrote letters in support of Maura Martinez. “Mrs. Martinez’s blunt description is that she is respected, warm, loving, generous, compassionate, trustworthy, hard-working, helpful and involved,” says her attorney.
But the Justice Department says she and her husband created “a dependency system,” providing for the basic needs of their victims, offering them food and shelter. In addition, he indicates that they were subjected to physical, psychological and verbal abuse.
The Guatemalan mother was frequently humiliated in front of her two daughters, warned that if she did not pay the “debt” she would end up in jail. The court complaint mentions that they were forced to eat the leftovers and that they separated the mother from her daughters to prevent them from escaping.
“Forced labor, a form of human trafficking, is of great concern to the FBI, but it is difficult to identify and investigate without the cooperation of fearful victims who believe escape is not an option due to the lies they have been told. their exploiters,” Sean Ragan, head of the FBI Sacramento office, who led the investigation, said in the statement.
“This case highlights how such crimes can occur in the public eye at a legitimate business and go unnoticed,” Ragan said.
Hell of these three women concluded in February 2018, when the authorities They rescued them.
The government seized two properties from the Martínezes in Shasta Lake with which they are expected to pay the fine and compensation to the victims.
“Mrs. Martínez has assumed full responsibility for her conduct in this case,” indicates the memorandum submitted by her lawyer, which includes several family photos.
When she is released from prison, the document states, she hopes to “continue her family restaurant, stay close to her children and see them prosper with their education.”