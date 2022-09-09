This coveted Dell PC is $660 off (final price $330)

Dell Inspiron 3583 – 15-inch Intel Celeron Laptop. (Photo: Amazon)

There are some awesome hidden deals on high-end laptops on Amazon right now. We recently noticed that one of Lenovo’s best-selling, powerful touchscreen laptops was at an impressive 67% off and now this user-favorite Dell Inspiron laptop, originally priced at $1,000, is on sale for $1,000. only 330 dollars.

Dell Inspiron 3583 Intel Celeron 15 Inch Laptop Windows 10 Home$330 (Was $999.99)

Dell Inspiron 3583 – 15-inch Intel Celeron Laptop. (Photo: Amazon)

$330 $990 at amazon

Without a doubt, this is one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen all year: Dell’s best-selling model is a staggering 67% off, which is about $660 less on Amazon.

The 15-inch laptop is currently one of the most popular models among respected brands and has Windows 10 Home installed on it. It has 4 GB of built-in memory and a 500 GB hard drive to store tons of photos, videos, music, documents and more.

This well-made Dell laptop also has built-in Bluetooth technology, so you can easily connect external devices. Also, if graphic quality is important to you, its Intel HD Graphics 610 coprocessor helps generate one of the sharpest images you can find on a laptop today.

Dell Inspiron 3583 – 15-inch Intel Celeron Laptop. (Photo: Amazon)

$330 $999 at amazon

Beyond all those great features, the 15-inch Dell Inspiron 3583 Intel Celeron Laptop is extremely thin and light, making it the perfect laptop for college students and travelers.

In fact, buyers are delighted with its ease of use and light weight.

“It has a beautiful case,” one buyer wrote, later adding that it has “lots of ports.”

The general consensus that buyers have reached is that this laptop is “very fast and light”.

Continue reading the story

Grab the Dell Inspiron 3583 Intel Celeron 15-Inch Laptop while it’s $660 off at Amazon. Without a doubt, this offer will not last long.

Moriba Cummings

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We may receive a portion of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Everything you need to know before taking out a credit card