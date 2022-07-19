this crazy confidence of Sam Worthington

Turning Avatar 2 was not easy for its cast. Its main actor, Sam Worthington, made a crazy secret behind the scenes of the film.

In 2009, James Cameron took viewers on a journey to Pandora, a fascinating planet, the scene of events shown in three dimensions and in motion capture in Avatar. Historic success at the box office, the film will continue this winter in a sequel called The Way of the Water. Avatar 2 will bring together part of the cast of the first part, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver (in the skin of a brand new character) or even Stephen Lang (back in Na’vi), but also very famous newcomers, including Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet, back in front of James Cameron’s camera twenty-five years later titanic.

As its title indicates, the sequel toAvatar will explore the seabed of Pandora. A real technical challenge for the director who had to perfect 3D technology to enable him to film numerous underwater sequences. For the sake of veracity and to help James Cameron give this feeling of immersion, the actors also had to give of themselves by filming underwater. A terrible mission to accomplish according to Sam Worthington. ” It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do “, revealed the actor in Empire. ” You have to deal with the restrictions of freediving, the constraints of underwater motion capture, and you try to maintain an emotional journey while innately struggling with the fear of dying. »

Why Avatar’s Family Is Growing

In Avatar 2, Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana) will face a familiar threat that will force them into exile on the reefs of Pandora. The lovers will not be alone. They will also have to ensure the survival of their children, some biological, others adopted. This growing family, James Cameron had the idea by making an inventory of contemporary science fiction. ” When I look around me, I realize that heroes don’t have relationships that clip their wings“, he explained to Empire. I said to myself : “What if I took the amazing characters of Jake and Neytiri and gave them a family? It would give them feet of clay. » » Avatar 2 will be released in theaters on December 14, 2022.