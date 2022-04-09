This Cristiano Ronaldo record has become Lionel Messi’s biggest obsession

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the most influential and competitive footballers in the world and although many consider their reigns to be coming to an end, both have incredible records which will be very difficult for future generations to achieve.

Frenchman Karim Benzema’s latest performances in the Champions League have brought hat-tricks back into fashion, a very complicated feat that Messi and Cristiano have pulled off on several occasions, however, the Portuguese has a slight advantage.

In the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, during his professional career he played 59 magical matches in which he managed to score three or more goals.

Throughout his career, the Portuguese has played more than 1,100 games in which he has scored 807 goals, a truly surprising figure.

In the case of Lionel Messi, games with three or more goals have also been very common throughout his career and to date, he has racked up 55 goal presentations across his various teams and competitions.

The Argentine has scored 759 goals in 953 games which gives him a higher efficiency percentage than Cristiano who has more games as a professional.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will play a decisive World Cup

The Qatar 2022 World Cup could be the last for Messi and Cristiano, who have done their best to arrive in the best possible condition and increase their scoring streak to set a very surprising statistical record.

With seven goals in 17 games, Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals than Lionel Messi in World Cups, having only scored six in 19 games. However, the Argentine was more decisive for his team and made the difference in the deciding instances.