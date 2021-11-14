Wondering what is the best cryptocurrency to buy right now? With thousands of different crypto assets to choose from, this cryptocurrency could make you richer in the long run.

The cryptocurrency market has forcefully returned to the center of investor attention. After plunging around 50% earlier this year, the total value of the digital currency market has skyrocketed to new highs above 3 trillion dollars in November. Understandably, many investors who don’t want to miss out onopportunity to invest in cryptocurrencies right now, but with thousands of different crypto assets to choose from, the main question is where to invest?

Here in the portal we have dealt several times with the topic of what the “Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in for the long term“, The”Best Economic Cryptocurrencies“Or”Best Cryptocurrencies for Novice Investors“, But if you had to choose one Ethereum (ETH) seems the most accredited.

Cryptocurrency could make you richer in the long run

Subject ⭐️ Cryptocurrencies Types of information 💰 Which cryptocurrency to invest in Selected cryptocurrencies ✅ Ethereum (ETH) Where to invest 👉 eToro

Here are three reasons why Ethereum (ETH) it could be one of the best cryptocurrencies that can make you richer in the long run.

Ethereum is a very popular cryptocurrency

Ethereum’s market value is currently over $ 542 billion (at the time of writing), and the second most valuable cryptocurrency, Bitcoin alone is worth more. And that popularity is a significant advantage. If you don’t believe me, consider the pricing power that popular brands like Apple or Amazon possess.

Of course, Ethereum is not a liquidity-producing company with pricing power, but the principle behind it is the same. Brand recognition often goes hand in hand with demand andEthereum’s huge market value clearly implies strong demand. More importantly, hers support for smart contracts (smart contracts) which could greatly increase demand for cryptocurrency over time.

Ethereum is a programmable cryptocurrency

Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum is a programmable blockchain. This means that custom code (i.e. smart contracts) can be added to the network and applied without regulatory oversight. It sounds complicated, but smart contracts are just self-executing computer programs. The important part is this: by automating the application, these programs have the potential for reduce costs in sectors such as finance and real estate.

For example, smart contracts power i decentralized finance services (DeFi), products that allow people to borrow, lend, or earn interest on cryptocurrency. And in all cases, the terms of those contracts are defined by the computer code and, when transactions occur, that code is automatically executed, eliminating the need for intermediaries such as banks.

Likewise, smart contracts power others as well decentralized applications (dApp), such as social media platforms, web browsers, video games, and more. But all of these use cases have one thing in common: they require computing power. However, the computing power isn’t free. Then users pay a transaction fee to access DeFi services and dApps. In other words, they have to buy cryptocurrency to use products built on the blockchain. And as these products become more widely adopted, the Ethereum demand is expected to rise, driving up its price.

Ethereum 2.0 is on the horizon

Currently, the Ethereum blockchain it can handle 30 transactions per second. This beats other networks like Bitcoin, but is still too slow to support traditional dApp adoption. In other words, the Ethereum blockchain lacks scalability in its current form. This is where it comes into play Ethereum 2.0.

This network update is scheduled for 2022 and will involve several noteworthy changes. First, Ethereum will move from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. In simple terms, PoW is an energy-intensive method by which miners validate cryptocurrency transactions, which means it leaves a significant (and potentially unsustainable) carbon footprint. PoS solves this problem by distributing the mining power based on the ownership of the underlying cryptocurrency.

Second, Ethereum will add 64 shard chains to the main blockchain (aka the beacon chain), improving its throughput. In other words, by adding more blockchains to the platform, the compute load can be spread across multiple infrastructures, reducing network congestion. And when combined with other measures, Ethereum’s processing power could reach 100,000 transactions per second. Assuming everything goes as planned, such an update it will make the blockchain more scalable, enabling widespread adoption of DeFi services and dApps across the network.

These are the three main reasons that confirm that Ethereum is a smart buy right now and it could also be considered the best cryptocurrency to invest in over the long term.

The reasons for choosing Ethereum (ETH) as a cryptocurrency could make you richer in the long run:

Ethereum is the second most valuable cryptocurrency.

Its programmable blockchain supports smart contracts and DeFi services.

Ethereum 2.0 will increase scalability and reduce its carbon footprint.

Read also: Is Ethereum a good investment? These are the ETH price predictions

Need help from the experts?

Are you experienced enough to trade cryptocurrencies? If you are not, but you still want to take advantage of the market trend, you can delegate someone else in your place. On the trading platform eToro you can use the function copy trading, a service that allows you to choose an expert trader and automatically copy his every move. Find the best investors, click on copy and let them try to generate a profit for you too.

Ethereum (ETH) live chart

Trade Ethereum (ETH) with a regulated Broker

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

For investing in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downside, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is a favorite activity of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

If you want to start investing in cryptocurrencies we recommend that you do it with a demo account, which many brokers offer for free, such as eToro (see here eToro review).

eToro offers investors, from beginners to experts, a complete cryptocurrency trading experience, on a powerful yet easy to use platform.

With eToro you can build your ideal crypto wallet, trade a wide range of excellent cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency crosses, and follow the progress of each coin with advanced charts and analysis tools.

Don’t trade crypto alone. eToro is more than just a place to trade. Use the award-winning features of social trading to connect with over 20 million users around the world and find the best cryptocurrency traders to copy with CopyTrader ™.

By registering on the eToro website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as being able to count on the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical, and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about eToro’s offer, visit the site https://www.etoro.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 62 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.

eToro (Europe) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC) with license number no. 109/10.

eToro (UK) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with license number FRN 583263.

eToro AUS Capital Limited is authorized by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to provide financial services under the Australian Financial Services License No. 491139.

eToro (Seychelles) Ltd. is authorized by the Financial Services Authority Seychelles (“FSAS”) to provide brokerage services under the Securities Act 2007 License no. SD076.

Click to rate this article!



