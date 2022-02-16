This Cryptocurrency will make you fall in love. That’s why you should keep it with you

Can a cryptocurrency make you fall in love? This crypto can really do it, but not for its beauty, but for its features and performance. There are no secrets, we are talking about Cardano (ADA).



Cardano (ADA) has rapidly climbed the cryptocurrency rankings over the past year, attracting the attention of investors and just curious. This young cryptocurrency is now the seventh largest crypto by market capitalization.

But in addition to climbing this elite ranking, the investors flocking to this cryptocurrency recently hit a record high of over three million. But Cardano also doubled its number of developers last year; all factors that demonstrate the interest in this prestigious altcoin.

If you are not yet in love with Cardano, these three reasons will surely make you change your perspective towards this crypto.

An exciting update for Cardano is on the way

Transaction speed is one of the main goals of any blockchain aiming to reshape the way business is done. Right now, Cardano processes around 250 transactions per second (TPS). But the blockchain aims to get faster. This is where it comes into play Hydra. Right now, software engineers are working on this scaling solution that involves Hydra heads or registers outside the blockchain. These run parallel to the main network. A Hydra head can manage transactions between a group of participants who agree to be part of it.

Hydra tests have shown that each head can process 1,000 TPS. Of course, more heads increase that number. Hence, Cardano is on track to excel when it comes to speed. But three other measures may be even more important than TPS, according to Matthias Benkort, Hydra software engineer. And those are the volume of data processed, the time to complete a transaction, and the amount of work that can be done simultaneously. Hydra is also winning in these areas.

When can we expect a launch? It could happen as early as this year.

A focus on the quality of Cardano

Cardano has defined a roadmap of the development phases. There are five of them. And Cardano made it to the last two. Progress is being made in both of these phases at the same time. The ultimate goal is a fully decentralized self-sufficient system. This step-by-step method is a good way to ensure quality.

But Cardano doesn’t stop there. The blockchain also uses a peer review system. This means that any updates to the network must first be peer-reviewed and approved before being implemented. The downside is that this may slow down development a bit. But here’s the big positive: these efforts could now avoid future problems and disruptions along the way. This means that Cardano is developing a system that people and businesses can rely on. This could help Cardano stand out among the thousands of cryptocurrencies.

Cardano’s multibagger potential

Today, Cardano is trading for around $ 1.103. And about 33.5 billion Ada coins are in circulation. If Cardano were to increase fivefold, the market value would reach $ 192 billion. This would make Cardano the third largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum. So, from the perspective of coin supply and price, the multibagger scenario is possible.

The multibagger scenario is also possible from the point of view of growth potential. Cardano is at the beginning of its history. For example, the smart contract functionality they just launched last fall. And, as I have already said, the development and the progressive increase are underway. Hence, there are many elements that could drive the earnings.

As I always say, investing in cryptocurrencies is risky. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose. But if you decide to buy an emerging cryptocurrency, Cardano could be the right solution for you.

Cardano Real Time Chart (ADA)

