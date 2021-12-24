This cryptocurrency will overtake Ethereum by 2022

Ethereum has had a phenomenal year, but there is another cryptocurrency that could surpass it in 2022. If you are looking for the crypto to invest in in 2022, this is definitely the best solution.

Ethereum (ETH) was one of the strongest cryptocurrencies of 2021, its price having increased by more than 437% since the beginning of the year. It is also one of the more expensive cryptocurrencies, at the time of writing the price is around $ 4,000 per token. If you are looking for a more affordable investment that has similar growth potential, there is another cryptocurrency to consider: Solana (SOL).

This cryptocurrency will surpass Ethereum by 2022 – Summary

⭐️ Topic Cryptocurrencies 💰 Types of information Investing in cryptocurrencies ✅ Selected cryptocurrencies Solana (SOL) 👉 Where to Invest eToro

Solana is one of the leading stars of the cryptocurrency world, and while it has its downsides, it could potentially surpass Ethereum by 2022.

Why invest in Solana right now?

Solana is currently the fifth most popular cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of over $ 55.5 billion. (For reference, Ethereum currently has a market capitalization of over $ 469 billion.) This puts it in a good position, as it has gained enough traction to compete with the biggest players in the cryptocurrency market, but it still has a lot of room for growth.

It also shares many similarities with Ethereum. Both networks are smart contract platforms capable of hosting projects such as decentralized financial applications and marketplaces non-fungible tokens (NFT).

However, Solana has a big advantage over Ethereum: speed. Ethereum can currently process around 15 transactions per second, while Solana can reportedly handle up to 65,000 transactions per second. Due to this speed, many developers have flocked to Solana’s network, making it the fastest growing blockchain ecosystem.

Risks to consider before investing in Solana

Although Solana may be one of the Most Promising Cryptocurrencies in 2022, it is not without risks. Some critics argue that Solana placed more emphasis on speed than safety, and suffered multiple attacks that resulted in safety issues.

More recently, the network was hit by a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. While Solana remained online, the attack shook investor confidence. Its SOL token price dropped by more than 20% in the days following the incident and is currently down nearly 30% from its November highs. This isn’t even the first time Solana has been hit by an attack, as the network went offline for around 17 hours in September.

Some experts also fear that i Safety concerns will remain Solana’s weak points. According to a recent report from institutional investment firm Grayscale, Solana uses a consensus mechanism that is not widely used by other cryptocurrencies. Use a type of algorithm called Proof of History, which is more efficient than other systems but may not be as secure. This means that Solana may be more vulnerable to attack than other networks.

Is Solana a good investment for 2022?

Despite its recent volatility, Solana is still one of the most popular cryptocurrencies and its price has increased by more than 11,600% since the beginning of the year.

Solana’s lightning-fast speed gives it a serious advantage over its competitors and as a result, more and more developers are moving from Ethereum to Solana. However, its security concerns are troubling. The network could become an even bigger target for attacks as it gets bigger, so Solana will have to work hard to prevent further incidents.

It is unclear whether Solana will be successful in the long term. So far, the cryptocurrency has managed to recover from the difficulties, which could make it a promising long-term investment. But security concerns could curb investor enthusiasm, so it’s unclear whether it will continue to grow over time.

If you choose to invest in Solana, make sure you are willing to hold your investment for the long term. Like all cryptocurrencies, Solana will likely face even greater volatility in 2022. However, if she can overcome her security concerns, she could be a strong competitor in the cryptocurrency market.

